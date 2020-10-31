Rock Hill Herald Logo
Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett dies after fall at 49

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Leanza Cornett, who was Miss America in 1993 and later a TV host, has died from injuries suffered in a fall at her Florida home. She was 49.

The Miss America pageant announced the death on its Facebook page. The Jacksonville resident died Wednesday, two weeks after being injured.

“Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious,” the post said. “We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you."

Cornett was the first Miss America to make AIDS awareness her platform, the Florida Times-Union reported. She had been Miss Florida in 1992.

Cornett was a host on “Entertainment Tonight” in 1994 and 1995. She also acted in productions of “Godspell," “Bye Bye Birdie,” and had guest roles on the TV shows “Melrose Place” and “The Tick.”

She married TV journalist Mark Steines in 1995. They divorced in 2013. She is survived by their two teenage sons.

