Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Entertainment

Comedian and actor Sinbad suffered recent stroke, family says

Comedian Sinbad is on the mend after suffering a stroke, his family revealed in a statement Monday.

“It’s out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” relatives said in a statement obtained by multiple outlets. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

Sinbad, born David Adkins, shot to fame in the early 1990s with several stand-up comedy specials that aired on HBO, Variety reported. He’s best known for his role on “The Cosby Show” spinoff, “A Different World,” where he played graduate student and coach Walter Oakes.

Adkins, 64, also starred in his own show, “The Sinbad Show” that aired on Fox from 1993 to 1994, according to IMDB.

The comedian’s family thanked fans for their love and continued prayers, and has asked for privacy during this time.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Entertainment

Police: Man accused of punching Rick Moranis attacked others

November 16, 2020 1:03 PM

Entertainment

Hollywood stars complete takeover of Welsh club Wrexham

November 16, 2020 12:42 PM

Entertainment

Charles Oakley wins right to jury decision on assault claim

November 16, 2020 11:59 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service