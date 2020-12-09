Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Entertainment

Post Malone gives back to his Texas high school – with free Crocs

Post Malone performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State Farm Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Atlanta. He gave pairs of his new Crocs to Grapevine High School in Texas. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Post Malone performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State Farm Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Atlanta. He gave pairs of his new Crocs to Grapevine High School in Texas. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP) Robb Cohen Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

Post Malone didn’t forget about his alma mater amid the successful release of his newest Crocs brand.

The rapper sent pairs of his latest collaboration with the shoe company to Grapevine High School, which is in between Fort Worth and Dallas.

The Crocs sold out within hours of release on Tuesday.

Grapevine High School Principal Alex Fingers tweeted a photo of students lined up to snag free pairs.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Post Malone attended the high school when he was known as Austin Post. Since then he’s catapulted to stardom with several chart-topping hits.

This isn’t the first time he’s given back to the community. A year ago, Post Malone offered free pairs of his Crocs to customers at the Chicken Express in Southlake, where he used to work.

Here’s a closer look at the new Crocs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @postmalone

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Entertainment

Women’s Hall of Fame honors Aretha Franklin, Morrison, Lacks

December 09, 2020 4:07 PM

Entertainment

Chicago rapper G Herbo pleads not guilty to fraud scheme

December 09, 2020 3:57 PM

Entertainment

Al Michaels voted Frick winner for baseball’s Hall of Fame.

December 09, 2020 3:13 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service