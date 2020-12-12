San Jose St. plays Cal Poly

San Jose State (1-1) vs. Cal Poly (1-2)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State and Cal Poly look to bounce back from losses. San Jose State fell short in a 96-61 game at Saint Mary's on Friday. Cal Poly lost 76-69 loss at home to Santa Clara on Wednesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: San Jose State's Richard Washington, Omari Moore and Hugo Clarkin have combined to account for 65 percent of all Spartans scoring this season.ROCK-SOLID RICHARD: Washington has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is ranked first in the MWC with an average of 76.8 possessions per game.

