Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Entertainment

Lerma charged with biting opponent during English game

The Associated Press

LONDON

Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged with biting an opponent during a second-tier English league game, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place in the 83rd minute of a match between Lerma’s side Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Nov. 3.

Bournemouth said the 26-year-old Lerma “strenuously denies the allegation made against him” and will request a hearing over the charge.

“Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process,” the club said in a statement.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Entertainment

CSUN plays Pacific

December 22, 2020 7:54 AM

Entertainment

Maryland plays La Salle

December 22, 2020 7:54 AM

Entertainment

EKU plays host to High Point

December 22, 2020 7:54 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service