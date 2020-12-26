Leicester rallies twice to draw 2-2 with Manchester United

Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at the White Hart Lane stadium in London, Sunday, Dec., 20 2020. (Andy Rain/ Pool via AP) AP

Leicester came from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Manchester United and keep hold of second place in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes looked to be sending United to its seventh straight away win when he scored in the 79th minute, moving onto 10 goals in his first full season in the league.

If the visitors had held on, they would have jumped above Leicester into second, but Jamie Vardy met a cross from substitute Ayoze Perez with a shot that was drifting off target before deflecting into the net off the outstretched leg of United substitute Axel Tuanzebe in the 85th.

“Disappointed we didn’t win today," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “because we had loads of big chances and we could’ve finished it off.”

Solskjaer was likely referring to Marcus Rashford, who squandered two clear-cut chances either side of his 23rd-minute opener at King Power Stadium.

Fernandes set that goal up by stretching out to flick the ball to Rashford, who slotted home a low finish. But the Portugal playmaker was at fault for Leicester’s first equalizer by giving up possession sloppily in his own half, leading to Harvey Barnes firing home a left-footed shot from outside the area.

“Marcus Rashford had a chance early on," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said, "but I thought over the first half we were the better team. Bit of luck went against us and Vardy does what he does, he’s a top-class finisher.

“I thought it was the least we deserved.”

Leicester is three points behind Liverpool, which hosts West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. United is a point behind Leicester in third.

United defender Victor Lindelof came off with a recurrence of a back injury midway through the second half.