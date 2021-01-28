Toronto faces Sacramento in non-conference play

Sacramento Kings (7-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (7-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings visit Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors in a non-conference matchup.

The Raptors have gone 5-4 in home games. Toronto has a 4-11 record when giving up more than 100 points.

The Kings are 2-4 in road games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.6% from downtown. Tyrese Haliburton leads the Kings shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the Kings 144-123 in their last matchup on Jan. 8. VanVleet led Toronto with 34 points, and Fox paced Sacramento scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet leads the Raptors averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 18.9 points per game while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Norman Powell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Fox is averaging 20.6 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 44.3% shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points on 49.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), OG Anunoby: day to day (calf).

Kings: Jahmi'us Ramsey: out (left groin), Nemanja Bjelica: out (personal), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).