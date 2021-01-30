Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Govs. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Richard Besser, CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Brian Deese, economic adviser to President Joe Biden; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Cedric Richmond, a Biden adviser; Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami; Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Deese; Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz.