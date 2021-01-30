Entertainment

Children’s book by Alabama authors receives Caldecott honor

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A children's book written by two Alabama authors is being recognized as a Caldecott Honor Book.

The American Library Association announced the award last week for “The Cat Man of Aleppo,” which was co-authored by Alabama writers Karim Shamshi-Basha and Irene Latham. New York artist Yuko Shimizu illustrated the book, which was published last year by G. P. Putnam’s Sons.

Shamshi-Basha is a native of Syria. The book tells the true story of Mohammad Alaa Aljaleel, who rescued abandoned cats in the city of Aleppo during the Syrian Civil War in 2016.

The Caldecott awards recognize the nation's top picture books for children. The overall award went to “We Are Water Protectors,” which was illustrated by Michaela Goade, written by Carole Lindstrom, and published by Roaring Brook Press.

