Minnesota plays Oklahoma City, looks to break road losing streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (9-11, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hits the road against Oklahoma City looking to end its nine-game road losing streak.

The Thunder are 4-8 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference with 37 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Bazley averaging 6.6.

The Timberwolves have gone 3-10 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 4-10 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford ranks second on the Thunder scoring 12.8 points per game, and is averaging 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Luguentz Dort is averaging two made 3-pointers and 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Malik Beasley has shot 45.6% and is averaging 20.1 points for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 43 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 46.5% shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 103.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (knee), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health and safety protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: day to day (health protocols), Jarrett Culver: out (ankle), Naz Reid: day to day (wrist), D'Angelo Russell: day to day (quad).