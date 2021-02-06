Milwaukee plays Cleveland on 3-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (14-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 2-3 against Central Division teams. Cleveland is 8-4 in games when scoring 100 or more points.

The Bucks are 11-5 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee ranks third in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game led by Khris Middleton averaging 5.9.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedi Osman leads the Cavaliers with 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 12.4 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Andre Drummond is averaging 15.1 points and 11.2 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 27.3 points and is adding 11.2 rebounds. Middleton is averaging 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 48.3% shooting.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 121.2 points, 51 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: day to day (neck), Larry Nance Jr.: out (wrist), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Bucks: None listed.