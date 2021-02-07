EKU, SIUE meet in conference play

Eastern Kentucky (14-4, 8-3) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-9, 5-5)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in an OVC matchup. Both teams are coming off of big home losses this past Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville lost 94-62 to Belmont, while Eastern Kentucky came up short in a 76-64 game to Murray State.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Mike Adewunmi is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Cougars. Complementing Adewunmi is Shamar Wright, who is producing 7.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Colonels are led by Tre King, who is averaging 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Wendell Green Jr. has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Eastern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. Green has accounted for 26 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK SCORING: Eastern Kentucky has won its last three road games, scoring 86.3 points, while allowing 80.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky offense has scored 82.9 points per game this season, ranking the Colonels 12th among Division I teams. The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defense has allowed 72.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 227th overall).

