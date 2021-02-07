Review: Sullivan, Church blend beautifully on anthem

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

The side-eye emoji was a fair choice reply to the NFL's announcement that R&B performer Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church would join forces to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

But the duo proved why they are multiple Grammy-nominated stars in their own right, blending their vocals beautifully to create a memorable, enjoyable rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner" on Sunday.

Church kicked off the performance, strumming his guitar and giving all the feels with his raspy vocals. Sullivan later joined in, her voice also raspy but heavy and rich, belting the lyrics like a veteran singer. They both gained new fans Sunday night.

They finished the song singing together — Church letting Sullivan stand front and center with her beaming vocals and him right behind her, melding in epically like a perfect teammate.

Before that performance, Grammy-winning guitar slayer H.E.R. proved her rock star status with her rendition of “America the Beautiful." Her vocals were soft and strong, as she strummed her guitar like a true star.

Sullivan, Church and H.E.R. performed in Tampa at the Raymond James Stadium before Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pop star the Weeknd will headline the halftime show.