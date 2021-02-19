Portland plays Washington after Lillard’s 43-point game

Washington Wizards (9-17, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-10, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 43 points in the Trail Blazers' 126-124 win against the Pelicans.

The Trail Blazers are 8-5 in home games. Portland averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 9-2 when outrebounding opponents.

The Wizards are 4-8 on the road. Washington is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 132-121 in the last matchup on Feb. 2. Lillard led Portland with 32 points, and Bradley Beal led Washington with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enes Kanter leads the Trail Blazers with 11.1 rebounds and averages 11.5 points. Lillard is averaging 27.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards with 9.4 rebounds and averages 18.9 points. Robin Lopez is shooting 58.3% and averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 117.3 points, 45 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 48.4% shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Harry Giles III: day to day (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).