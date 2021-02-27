Entertainment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

ABC’s “This Week” — — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Fauci; Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Govs. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., and Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Chris Coons, D-Del; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.; White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

