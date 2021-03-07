AP PHOTOS: Cyprus keeps Carnival spirit alive amid COVID-19

The main float of King Carnival is pulled along the main thoroughfares of the southern coastal city of Limassol, Cyprus Thursday, March 4, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has dampened celebrations this year. Yet Limassol's municipal authorities aren't letting the festive spirit completely wither away. A series of events conforming to coronavirus health protocols will culminate with the secret outing of King Carnival, the lead float that marks the year's Carnival theme. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) AP

Carnival is usually the highlight of the year for Cyprus, when residents let loose in bizarre and colorful costumes, joyfully dancing and celebrating during the Mediterranean island nation's biggest annual party scene.

Following 10 days of festivities in the cosmopolitan town of Limassol, the grand parade on the eve of the start of Lent — 40 days of fasting before Easter — usually attracts tens of thousands to indulge in an eight-hour feast for the ears, eyes and stomach.

Revelers in every conceivable costume march along elaborately festooned floats that often mock the country’s rich and powerful.

But in the COVID-19 era, the revelry has taken a backseat to lockdowns and bans on public gatherings. Although the parade went ahead last year, this year carnival's floats, huge puppets and other decorations are sitting in warehouses.

But Limassol city authorities aren’t letting the festive spirit completely wither away, organizing some events that comply with virus restrictions. The culmination of this is the secret outing of King Carnival, the lead float that marks the season's annual theme.

Skevi Antoniadou, a city official in charge of organizing the Carnival festivities, said the float, which has an abstract figure frozen in a dancing pose, will make the rounds of Limassol’s main thoroughfares without prior notice to avoid mass gatherings. One excursion on Thursday signaled the start of festivities. The second one will be on March 14.

The exact route will remain a secret and police will be out to discourage people from gathering in large numbers.

“The message to all is that we’re looking forward to having you back next year, because we’ll bounce back from this even stronger,” Antoniadou said.

Carnival festivities in Cyprus go back centuries and have evolved over time from simple home gatherings to the massive street party. One staple is Limassol’s famous street singers, still known as Cantadori — a derivative of the Spanish equivalent — who dress up and walk the streets with guitars and mandolins, singing festive songs.

Antoniadou said a key element of Carnival is the tremendous revenue that it generates for the town. He said hotels are usually completely booked for the 10-day period, with hair salons, restaurants and costume makers also super busy.

“The carnival is all about the joy it offers, but the financial aspect is also important to the town and its people,” he said.

This year’s limited festivities spent only a fraction of the approximately 350,000-euro ($417,000) annual budget, with much of the money going to out-of-work artists.