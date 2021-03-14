Nets play the Knicks on 4-game win streak

New York Knicks (20-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (26-13, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over New York.

The Nets are 4-2 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn has the NBA's best offense averaging 120.6 points while shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Knicks are 13-11 in conference matchups. New York is 3-12 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 46.3 rebounds per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Knicks 116-109 in their last meeting on Jan. 13. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 26 points, and Julius Randle paced New York scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving ranks second on the Nets scoring 27.4 points per game, and is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists. James Harden is averaging 28.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Randle has shot 48% and is averaging 22.9 points for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 2.3 assists and 18.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 9-1, averaging 118 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 46.6% shooting.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: day to day (knee), Blake Griffin: out (health and safety protocols), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (hand), Derrick Rose: day to day (health and safety protocols), Austin Rivers: day to day (personal), Elfrid Payton: day to day (hamstring).