Minnesota plays Vegas on 5-game road slide

Minnesota Wild (21-11-2, third in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (24-9-1, second in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota travels to Vegas looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Golden Knights are 24-9-1 against division opponents. Vegas is seventh in the Nhl averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

The Wild are 21-11-2 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Nhl. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

Minnesota defeated Vegas 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 10. Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals for the Wild in the win and Dylan Coghlan scored three goals for the Golden Knights in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 18 goals, adding 15 assists and totaling 33 points. Shea Theodore has nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Marcus Foligno leads the Wild with a plus-13 in 23 games this season. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Ryan Reaves: day to day (lower body).

Wild: Marcus Foligno: out (leg), Zach Parise: out (health protocols).