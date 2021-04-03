Jazz play the Magic on 8-game win streak

Orlando Magic (17-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (37-11, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah aims to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Jazz take on Orlando.

The Jazz have gone 21-2 at home. Utah has an 18-7 record against teams over .500.

The Magic have gone 7-16 away from home. Orlando has an 11-28 record when giving up 100 or more points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Magic 124-109 in their last meeting on Feb. 27. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 31 points, and Nikola Vucevic paced Orlando scoring 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is shooting 65.1% and averaging 14.7 points. Mitchell is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Magic. Dwayne Bacon is averaging 10.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 33.9% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 117.3 points, 48.2 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points on 44.4% shooting.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 22.8 assists, seven steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 44.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Joe Ingles: day to day (leg), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Juwan Morgan: out (calf).

Magic: Gary Harris: out (thigh), Karim Mane: day to day (hamstring), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (illness), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: day to day (ankle), Cole Anthony: out (rib), Khem Birch: day to day (illness).