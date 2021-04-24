Portland plays Memphis on 5-game home skid

Memphis Grizzlies (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (32-27, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Memphis looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The Trail Blazers are 17-17 in Western Conference games. Portland is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.7% from deep, led by Anfernee Simons shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies have gone 13-20 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 21-8 when outrebounding opponents and averages 46.1 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 28.5 points per game while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. CJ McCollum is averaging 21.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson is averaging 6.6 rebounds and 10.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 110.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 48.0% shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 122.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).

Grizzlies: Jonas Valanciunas: out (concussion).