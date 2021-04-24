TikTok restores account of young disabled Wichita man

TikTok has restored an account featuring a young Wichita man with a debilitating skin condition after celebrities blasted the video-sharing site for banning it.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and media personality Perez Hilton were among those who came to the defense of Marky Burrola-Jaquez on Friday.

Screenshots collected by his mother, Melissa Jaquez, who manages the account show that TikTok was labeling pictures of her son as “violent and graphic content."

Jaquez said she had tried to explain to TikTok that Marky’s wounds are caused by his disability, not violence. He has epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that causes fragile skin that blisters and bleeds at the slightest contact — commonly called butterfly skin.

Late Friday, a TikTok spokesperson said the company had restored the account, saying it was removed because someone had flagged it as a possible violation of a TiKTok rule that prohibits children under 13 from having an account — not because of his appearance.

Marky is 20, although his disability makes him look younger.

Jaquez isn’t buying TikTok’s explanation. One message she received said “We do not allow content that is excessively gruesome or shocking, especially that glorifies abject violence or suffering.”