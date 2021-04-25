Orlando plays Indiana on 7-game home skid

Indiana Pacers (28-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (18-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to stop its seven-game home skid with a victory against Indiana.

The Magic are 11-22 in conference matchups. Orlando is 7-20 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers.

The Pacers are 15-18 in conference games. Indiana is third in the Eastern Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by T.J. McConnell averaging 6.6.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Pacers defeated the Magic 111-106 in their last meeting on April 9. Aaron Holiday led Indiana with 20 points, and Terrence Ross paced Orlando scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony ranks fourth on the Magic scoring 11.6 points per game, and is averaging 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Dwayne Bacon is shooting 43.4% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Malcolm Brogdon is third on the Pacers with 5.2 rebounds and averages 21.6 points. Caris LeVert is averaging 22.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 103.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 49.4% shooting.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 119 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: day to day (back), James Ennis III: day to day (calf).

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: out (back), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Goga Bitadze: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).