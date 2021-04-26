Mavericks play the Kings, seek 4th straight victory

Dallas Mavericks (33-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-36, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings are 12-19 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Tyrese Haliburton shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 19-17 in conference play. Dallas averages 111.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 121-107 on April 18. De'Aaron Fox scored 30 points to help lead Sacramento to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings with 4.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 16.7 points while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Harrison Barnes is averaging 6.8 rebounds and 18.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jalen Brunson is second on the Mavericks averaging 3.5 assists while scoring 12.6 points per game. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 113.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 10 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points on 50.5% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Robert Woodard II: out (low back), Richaun Holmes: day to day (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).

Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Luka Doncic: day to day (elbow), Maxi Kleber: day to day (back), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (ankle), Josh Richardson: day to day (hamstring).