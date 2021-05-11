Charlotte Symphony conductor stepping down after upcoming season. Here’s what’s next.

Christopher Warren-Green is turning in his baton and stepping down as the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s music director at the end of the upcoming season, his 12th with the orchestra.

The orchestra made the announcement Tuesday, and also detailed its schedule for its 90th season, all with in-person concerts. At season’s end, Warren-Green will assume the titles of conductor laureate and music adviser to the symphony as it searches for his replacement.

This remains a challenging time for the orchestra and other arts groups in Charlotte and around the nation. They are trying to recover financially from losses during the coronavirus pandemic and working to safely welcome back audiences to their venues.

In an exclusive interview with the Observer from his home in the English countryside, the maestro said neither the pandemic nor the regular travel “straddling the pond” influenced his decision to leave his post.

“Twelve years is long enough... It gets to a point where you want it to be a little quieter,” Warren-Green said. “But you don’t leave the orchestra in the lurch. You stand by them until they find the right person.”

The orchestra “is in fine fettle,” he said. But Warren-Green expects the search for his successor may take a couple years to ensure that the right person is hired to lead the group of 62 full-time musicians.

CSO President and CEO David Fisk praised Warren-Green, saying he has carried “an international, cosmopolitan feel to the work of the orchestra.”

Fisk also credited Warren-Green’s ability to recruit and retain great talent, as well as balancing masterworks and new music.

Fisk said it would likely take until 2023 or even 2024 to announce a new music director and that it’s a sign of a “terrific relationship” for the symphony’s board to approve the conductor laureate title for Warren-Green. “It’s not the norm for there to be this kind of arrangement.”

Appointing a music director is tricky business, Warren-Green said.

He listed the many qualities needed for the person who will be the 12th music director in the orchestra’s history. That includes being an international artist who can handle people, inspire musicians and take care of the symphony family of donors. They shouldn’t view the job as a steppingstone. And they have to be able to play the classics.

“Any fool can stand up and conduct (Igor Stravinsky’s) ‘The Rite of Spring,’ ” he said. “To make ‘The Rite of Spring’ really dance, that’s the trick.”

Diversity is an important consideration, too, for the next music director, Warren-Green said. “Women have been horribly held back in the arts, as have people of color,” he said.

“I just want to see the best possible music director take my place, be the best possible music director we can get, much better than me,” Warren-Green said.

Fisk noted that the symphony will also be looking for “not just an exceptional conductor but also an exceptional civic leader” — someone who is committed to developing the arts and cultural life in Charlotte and the region and can help expand the role of music in our society and educational systems.

The upcoming year will be full of milestones for Warren-Green, who also is in his 33rd year conducting the London Chamber Orchestra. In addition to the Charlotte Symphony’s 90th season, this will be the London Chamber’s 100th season and Warren-Green’s 50th anniversary as a professional musician.

In Charlotte, Warren-Green had succeeded Christof Perick, who was music director from 2001 to 2009.

Warren-Green, who turns 66 in July, is looking forward to spending more time with his five grandchildren, who are all in England. The centennial season of the London Chamber will also require his attention, and he plans on remaining at the helm of that orchestra.

Warren-Green said he will miss his friends in Charlotte and of course the musicians of the orchestra. But he said it will be nice that he will be serving as a caretaker for some time after he steps down as music director.

And he spoke with pride about the orchestra’s work in music education, including the symphony’s two youth orchestras, an immersive music program at Northwest School of the Arts and Project Harmony, an after-school program that provides free instruments, ensemble music training and homework help to Charlotte area students in partnership with Arts+.

“Christopher has helped us to to cement our position as the center of uptown cultural activities … and made sure we have a strong presence in schools and neighborhood venues,” Fisk said. Those community relationships made it possible for the symphony to get through COVID-19 in a situation that “otherwise could been a catastrophe for live music.”

Subscriptions for the Classical, Pops, Movie and Family series are on sale at charlottesymphony.org. Individual tickets will go on sale in late summer.

Here are the upcoming performances:

CLASSICAL SERIES

• Oct. 15–17, 2021, Knight Theater: Russian Masters. Glinka’s Ruslan & Ludmila Overture, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9.

• Oct. 29–30, 2021, Knight Theater: Brahms Symphony No. 3, Coleridge-Taylor Violin Concerto, Kodály Dances of Galánta.

• Nov. 19–20, 2021, Knight Theater: Beethoven Symphony No. 4, Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto.

• Dec. 3–5, 2021, Knight Theater: Handel’s Messiah, Charlotte Master Chorale.

• Jan. 14–15, 2022, Belk Theater: Mahler’s Ninth Symphony.

• Jan. 28–29, 2022, Knight Theater: Ravel Piano Concerto in G major, Jessie Montgomery’s Strum, Stravinsky’s Circus Polka, Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins.

• Feb. 11–12, 2022, Belk Theater: Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 Pathétique, Anna Clyne’s Within Her Arms, C. Schumann’s Piano Concerto.

• Feb. 25–26, 2022,Belk Theater: Kabalevsky Cello Concerto No. 1, Gabriela Ortiz’s Téenek – Invenciones de Territorio, John Corigliano’s Symphony No. 1.

• March 11–12, 2022, Belk Theater: 90th anniversary celebration with Charlotte Master Chorale, Holst’s Walt Whitman Overture, Arnold’s Four Scottish Dances, Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis and Dona Nobis Pacem.

• March 25–26, 2022, Knight Theater: Barber Violin Concerto, Errollyn Wallen’s Mighty River, Franck’s Symphony in D minor.

• April 22–23, 2022, Knight Theater: Sibelius Symphony No. 2, Victoria Borisova-Ollas’ Angelus, Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1.

• May 20–22, 2022, Belk Theater: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with Charlotte Master Chorale.

POPS SERIES

• Nov. 12–13, 2021, Knight Theater: Kings of Soul, showcasing the music of Marvin Gaye, Jackie Wilson, James Brown, Otis Redding, The Temptations, Al Green, Barry White, Smokey Robinson and Curtis Mayfield.

• Dec. 10–11, 2021, Knight Theater: Magic of Christmas with vocalist and entertainer Tony DeSare.

• Jan. 21–22, 2022, Knight Theater: Spaced Out: Sci-Fi Movie Music with scores from “Star Wars” to “Star Trek” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

• May 13–14, 2022, Knight Theater: Broadway’s Longest: Celebrating music from shows like “Phantom of the Opera,” “Chicago,” “Cats,” “A Chorus Line,” “Wicked” and “The Lion King.”

MOVIE SERIES

• Oct. 22–23, 2021, Belk Theater: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in Concert.

• Nov. 26–27, 2021, Belk Theater: “Home Alone” in Concert.

• March 18–19, 2022, Belk Theater: “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in Concert.

• June 25–26, 2022, Ovens Auditorium: “Jurassic Park” in Concert.

SPECIAL EVENTS

• Sept. 30–Oct. 1, 2021, Belk Theater: “Get Out” in Concert showcases Jordan Peele’s social thriller “Get Out” as a part of the SHOUT! Festival.

• Dec. 22, 2021, Knight Theater: A Very Thorgy Christmas brings Thorgy Thor back to Charlotte for the world premiere of this holiday show.

• Dec. 29-30, 2021, Belk Theater: Cirque De Noël is filled with acrobatics and musical holiday favorites.

• Dec. 31, 2021, Belk Theater: New Year’s Eve with “American Idol” finalist Melinda Doolittle. Tickets include a post-concert party with champagne, dancing and a countdown to midnight.

• March 4, 2022, Belk Theater: Morehouse Glee Club. Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees and Morehouse College Glee Club Director David Morrow lead a program of spirituals, modern choral works and classical pieces to benefit scholarships for Charlotte-area students attending Morehouse College.

• March 5, 2022, Belk Theater: The Music of the Eagles includes Grammy-winners like “Take it Easy,” “Heartache Tonight” and “Hotel California.”

• April 1, 2022, Knight Theater: Beethoven Meets 90s Vibe includes Atlanta’s Orchestra Noir as it joins the Charlotte Symphony for an evening featuring R&B and hip hop icons like TLC, Usher, Brandy, LL Cool J, Biggie Smalls and Ginuwine, spliced with a bit of Beethoven.

FAMILY SERIES

• Nov. 13, 2021, Knight Theater: “Peter and the Wolf” tells the story of a young boy’s adventures with his animal friends, while introducing children to the instruments of the orchestra.

• Dec. 11, 2021, Knight Theater: “Magic of Christmas” includes sing-alongs, falling snow and more.

• Jan. 22, 2022, Knight Theater: “Harry Potter” Children’s Suite for Orchestra features music from John Williams’ epic score.

• May 14, 2022, Knight Theater: “The Story of Babar” is set to music by Francis Poulenc.

