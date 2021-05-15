Dallas plays Toronto, aims for 4th straight home win

Toronto Raptors (27-43, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (41-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Toronto.

The Mavericks have gone 20-15 at home. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 7.2.

The Raptors are 11-24 on the road. Toronto is 10-35 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 41.5 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 116-93 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 23 points, and Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porzingis leads the Mavericks with 9.0 rebounds and averages 20.1 points. Dwight Powell is shooting 81.0% and averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Raptors. Malachi Flynn is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.4% shooting.

Raptors: 2-8, averaging 107.5 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (injury management), Rodney Hood: out (hand), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (ankle), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder), Paul Watson: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (rest), OG Anunoby: out (injury management).