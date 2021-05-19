Wizards take on the Pacers in play-in game

Indiana Pacers (34-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Washington Wizards (34-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Washington; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PLAY-IN GAME: Washington and Indiana meet to decide the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards and the Indiana Pacers hit the court in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner earns the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Wizards have gone 16-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is eighth in the league with 45.2 rebounds led by Russell Westbrook averaging 11.5.

The Pacers have gone 20-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 27.4 assists. Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis Bertans leads the Wizards with 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 11.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Westbrook is averaging 25.2 points and 13.6 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sabonis leads the Pacers averaging 20.3 points and is adding 12.0 rebounds. Doug McDermott is averaging 16.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 127.3 points, 47 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points on 47.7% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 123.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 31.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (health and safety protocols), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).