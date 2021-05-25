Entertainment

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

2. Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica - 9781488073960 - (Park Row Books)

3. Zero Fail by Carol Leonnig - 9780399589027 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. To Selena, with Love by Chris Perez - 9781101580264 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir - 9780593135211 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren - 9781982123970 - (Gallery Books)

7. That Summer by Jennifer Weiner - 9781501133565 - (Atria Books)

8. Chaser by Charity Ferrell - 9781952496066 - (Charity Ferrell)

9. Shielding Devyn by Susan Stoker - No ISBN Available - (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

10. Sooley by John Grisham - 9780385547710 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

