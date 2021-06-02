Carolina Country Music Fest, spring shag festival headline Myrtle Beach’s June events

We’ve made it to summer. Temperatures are rising, the water is warming up, and we’ve had so many perfect sunny days in Myrtle Beach so far already.

The Grand Strand has so much more to offer than the beach, and June brings dozens of great events for escaping home as we continue along in this almost-post-pandemic world.

For those wanting to go outdoors, we’ve got the SunFun Festival and Carolina Country Music Fest. But for those wanting to escape the heat and humidity (or any rain in the forecast), the Wonders Theatre has returned to Broadway at the Beach.

There’s a whole lot going on this month, so hopefully this list will give you, your friends or your family something exciting to do as we celebrate the start of summer.

This calendar is in no way exhaustive. Did we miss something? Shoot Chase Karacostas an email at ckaracostas@thesunnews.com. Admission to many of the events and festivals is free. Check with the event provider before going.

Upcoming festivals

Sun Fun Festival: Kick off summer with this multi-day music festival and parade the first weekend of June. Several musical groups, including The Tonez, Vocal Edition and Too Much Sylvia, will perform in the evenings all weekend long. The parade is Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and runs from 8th Avenue to 16th Avenue North on Ocean Boulevard. There will also be a sand sculpture contest on Saturday at noon.

Plyler Park — 1100 N. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach

June 4-6

The 2021 Coastal Highland Games: Tired of home after 16 months of the pandemic? Let the Highland Games transport you to Scotland as you watch sports that date back to the Middle Age, including hammer throwing and sheaf (pitchfork) tossing. Plus, kilts.

921 N. Oak Street, Myrtle Beach

June 5

Brookgreen Gardens Art Festival: This two-day art sale is held at the Grand Strand’s beautiful botanical garden. Dozens of artists from around the Carolinas and the Southeast, and as far as Texas, will have shops for visitors to peruse. Brookgreen calls it an “excellent opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping.”

1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

June 5-6

Carolina Country Music Fest 2021: One of the largest country music festivals in the South returns the second weekend of June. The lineup includes Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini and dozens more. Tickets are sold out.

812 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

June 10-13

Rivertown Wine-Around: Head to Conway for an afternoon of wine around the city. Attendees get a map that will take you to various businesses offering tastings as you explore one of the Grand Strand’s oldest cities.

Main Street in downtown Conway

June 12

Sunset 5K: Love running? Here’s one of five summer 5Ks in Myrtle Beach hosted by NS Promos. Runners who compete in all five get a special challenge medal.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse — 3421 Knoles St., Myrtle Beach

June 15

Grand Strand Pride: This concert, featuring DJ Stephen Craig, celebrates the Myrtle Beach City Council recognizing June 2021 as Pride Month.

Chapin Park — 400 14th Ave N., Myrtle Beach

June 17

SOS Spring Safari: Thousands visit North Myrtle Beach each year to celebrate our state dance, the Carolina Shag. It’s been two years since the last event, but its organizers say they are ready to “LET THE PARTY BEGIN!” Full details for the 10 day festival and associated events can be found online.

North Myrtle Beach, various locations

June 19-26

Take a Kid Surfing Day: Does your child want to learn how to surf? The Surf Dreams Foundation will have free lessons (surfboards, instructors, everything) the third weekend of June. The lessons have a strict start time, and attendees should arrive no later than 8:50 a.m.

1601 N. Ocean Blvd. Surfside Beach

June 20

Conway Riverfest: This festival will have a business expo, an artisan market, a food and beer garden and concerts to celebrate summer on the river as the city pays “homage to our great nation.” The event ends with a fireworks show on the water at 9:30 p.m.

Conway Marina — 4 Elm St., Conway

June 26

Wash Day at the Farm: Want to make your children appreciate how nice they’ve got it in the modern era? Take them to the Living History Farm at the end of June so they can learn how we used to wash our clothes — before washing machines.

L.W. Paul Living History Farm — 2279 Harris Short Cut Road, Conway

June 29

Recurring events

Horse-drawn carriage rides: The Market Common neighborhood is offering free carriage rides in the evening. See the fast-growing shopping area while you decide on what to do for dinner, or what movie to see at Stone Grand Theater.

The Market Common — 3050 Howard Ave., Myrtle Beach

Weekly on Tuesdays through June 29

Music on Main Concert Series: Downtown North Myrtle Beach will have free weekly concerts featuring a range of music from country to beach to dance to modern rock. Full lineup of artists can be found online. Local and visiting performers.

Horseshoe on Main Street — 11 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach

Weekly on Wednesdays, June-October

The Musicology of the Gullah Geechee Culture: Brookgreen Gardens is offering weekly interactive presentations on the Gullah Geechee culture, heritage and music. Virtual options are available.

1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

Weekly on Wednesdays through September.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans: The Grand Strand’s minor league baseball team plays throughout the summer, with six-game series running Tuesday-Sunday every week. The team runs various specials, like $2 tacos and beers on Tuesdays and fireworks on Fridays. A full schedule is available online.

1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

June 1-6 vs. Columbia Fireflies. June 15-20 vs. Charleston Riverdogs. June 29-July 4 vs. Down East Wood Ducks. More games through September.

Summer Light: Art By Night: Too hot outside? Cool off by heading out to Brookgreen in the evening for nighttime light displays throughout the gardens as you listen to a concert. There will be different food trucks depending on what day you go and Kona ice every night.

Brookgreen Gardens — 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

Weekly Wednesday-Saturday, June 9.-Aug. 21

Charles Bach Wonders Theatre: The Grand Strand’s infamous magic show has returned to Broadway at the Beach with a new, more intimate setting inside of remodeled former nightclub. This summer, the theater will have Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience; Catch This! Comedy variety show with Niels Dunker; and Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour. Specific schedules vary.

1320 Celebrity Circle, Unit 191, Myrtle Beach

Wonders! A Magical Experience — June 4 through October

Catch this! — June 11-Aug. 15

Comedy Hyponsis Hour — June 11.-Aug. 15