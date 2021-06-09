Entertainment
List of winners at the 2021 CMT Music Awards
A list of winners at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
— Video of the year: Carrie Underwood and John Legend, “Hallelujah"
— Female video of the year: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones"
— Male video of the year: Kane Brown, “Worship You"
— Duo/group video of the year: Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey"
— Breakthrough video of the year: Dylan Scott, “Nobody"
— Collaborative video of the year: Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends"
— CMT performance of the year: Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, “The Other Girl" (from the 2020 CMT Music Awards)
— Best family feature: Taylor Swift, “The Best Day (Taylor's Version)"
— CMT Equal Play Award: Linda Martell
