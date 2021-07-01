Expect crowds, long lines in Myrtle Beach for one of the area’s busiest holidays ever

For months, President Joe Biden has hailed the Fourth of July as the day America “returns to normal.” In Myrtle Beach, it seems, tourists are ready for just that, as officials expect it to be the biggest travel weekend since before the pandemic.

In recent weeks, hotel occupancy in the Grand Strand has shot up to near 90% and could go even higher this coming weekend. The cost of rooms has quickly risen as well, to an average daily rate of $215.03 per room, an increase of 14% in the last month.

Gone are the days of cheap, last-minute travel when hotels struggled to find travelers to come and stay and tourism tanked as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This holiday weekend, many hotels are likely to not have any vacancies, so book ahead of time, and sooner rather than later.

“The differences are quite stark from last year,” said Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO. “The ones that wake up Friday morning and say, ‘Oh, this is Fourth of July weekend. Let’s go to Myrtle Beach.’ They’re going to start looking online, and they’re going to see that there’s really not very much availability at all.”

Visiting Myrtle Beach for the Fourth of July

Every part of the tourism industry has been affected by the recent surge in demand: air travel, restaurants, shopping, hotels and entertainment. No matter how many times you or your family have visited Myrtle Beach in the past, make sure to plan ahead for long lines, big crowds and unexpected changes to your travel plans.

Many parts of the hospitality industry are still facing a worker shortage and have been forced to adapt, tourism officials say.

“We’re still in the middle of our strongest season, and we are desperately still in need of staff. And I don’t envision that changing anytime soon,” Myrtle Beach Hospitality Association CEO Stephen Greene said.

LandShark Bar & Grill on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk is offering $1,000 bonuses for new hires as the Grand Strand faces a historic worker shortage. Chase Karacostas

As a result of the worker shortage and supply-chain issues (there was a shortage of chicken wings and crab legs earlier this year, for example), many restaurants also might have scaled down menus. Greene said that repeat travelers might not be able to order their favorite items this time around, if they can get a table at all. Getting a reservation ahead of time, if possible, is recommended, he said, as some restaurants have seen hour-plus waits even for smaller tables of two or four.

“As much as people may feel some delays and may feel traffic, it’s a lot better than what we faced during the pandemic where nobody was open and you had limited opportunities to be out and about,” Greene said. “We have to take that as a blessing.”

Most hotels are not providing daily housekeeping services to rooms, and many others have minimum stay durations, like three to four days, Greene said. Some hotels also might have empty rooms but still be at full capacity because they don’t have the staff to maintain all of their rooms.

More than 50,000 people are expected to depart from Myrtle Beach International Airport Friday through Monday. The airport has seen a quick rise in the number of people flying in and out and now recommends arriving two, even three hours early to make sure passengers can get through security.

“A lot of people are very, very surprised by that, (but) this is what happens when your airport starts to grow and is popular,” Riordan said. “You can’t just dance through the line and think that you can give yourself a minimum amount of time. You really do need to prepare.”

Keep an eye on your specific flight, too. American Airlines and Southwest have both had to cancel or delay flights in recent weeks due to staffing shortages and software malfunctions, respectively.

Compared to 2019, scheduled seat capacity and scheduled flights have increased more than 70%, as Myrtle Beach has continued to trend as a top vacation destination in the U.S., the airport said.

A Spirit Airlines plane lands at Myrtle Beach International Airport on May 23, 2021. The low-cost carrier has vastly expanded the number of flights to the Grand Strand as leisure travel becomes more popular as the pandemic wanes. Chase Karacostas ckaracostas@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said it’s important for visitors and locals alike to “not be in a hurry” this weekend. Businesses will be doing as best as they can and may not be able to accommodate what everyone wants.

“The restaurants are short staffed, so are the food delivery and supply companies. So, it is a chain reaction, but I think everybody is as prepared as we possibly can be,” Bethune said. “The Myrtle Beach area, the hospitality industry suffered so much all through COVID, so it is great to see that these businesses are able to recover more quickly and to welcome people back, even with all the struggles that they’re experiencing now. They’re all happy to have business back and to see Myrtle Beach alive again.”

One thing will be the same this weekend compared to any other year: traffic. Expect lots of traffic going to and from the beach, especially at night, and when heading toward any destination that’s hosting a fireworks show. However, there will not be any special traffic detours in place like there were for Memorial Day or the Carolina Country Music Festival.

As for COVID-19, Horry County and South Carolina are still lagging far behind the president’s goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by the Fourth of July, but Riordan said cases have trended downward far enough that people can vacation without the “cloud of worry” that enveloped Myrtle Beach this time last year.

“I think it psychologically is making people feel like we’re back now,” she said. “It’s not perfect, and you can’t say that recovery is complete, but we are back.”

Fireworks?

Around the Grand Strand, there will be more than two dozen fireworks shows and related events to celebrate the Fourth of July. The shows and events are scattered across the region, with plenty viewable from the beach.

Looking to shoot off your own fireworks? Keep in mind that there is a shortage of fireworks nationwide, and that it is illegal to launch them within the city limits of any city in Horry County. There are also unincorporated parts of the county designated as “fireworks free zones.” Be sure to check to make sure it is legal to fire off in the location you chose before doing so.

“Fireworks can be very dangerous, and anyone who uses fireworks needs to follow the manufacturer’s direction to a ‘T,’” Horry County Fire spokesman Tony Casey said in an email. “They should never, ever be pointed at anyone. Fireworks can start a fire, so it would be recommended to have a careful and practiced emergency plan in place before lighting them off. Keeping a hose around any kind of fire is a always a great idea. Exercise extreme, sober caution when using fireworks.”

Fireworks shoot off the end of the Cherry Grove Pier for the pier’s July 4 celebration Thursday night. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The summer heat

Many people want to spend the Fourth of July outside, in the sun, enjoying the beach or on the water. The current forecast shows highs in the low 80s this weekend, but be wary of heat exhaustion — and sunburns. No one wants to end the weekend looking like a tomato.

“Drink lots of water!” Casey said. “Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are no joke. Hydrate well and stay cooled off in the shade as much as possible.”

Keep an eye out for children and pets as well; make sure they are drinking lots of water and have sunscreen on; and know where they are at all times when enjoying the Atlantic.

“Pools, retention ponds and bodies of water like the ocean can be dangerous,” Casey said. “Designate a sober, responsible (adult) the sole job of being on kid duty, so you can have the assurance of safety on the July 4th holiday and throughout the summer.”