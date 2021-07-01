Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Entertainment

1. "The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

2. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “Time for School, Little Blue Truck” by Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

8. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

11. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

12. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

13. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

14. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

15. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

16. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

17. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

18. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

19. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)

20. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

21. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

22. “Freed” by EL James (Bloom Books)

23. “Speechless” by Michael Knowles (Regnery Publishing)

24. “How Much I Love” by Marie force (HTJB)

25. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

