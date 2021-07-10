Entertainment

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. “In Real Life Comedy Tour” / Mike Epps; $1,044,077; $100.66.

2. Jamey Johnson; $240,741; $40.42.

3. Cody Johnson; $197,476; $45.77.

4. Billy Strings; $171,204; $51.51.

5. Pablo López; $149,362; $53.49.

6. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

7. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

8. Koe Wetzel; $128,369; $39.33.

9. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

10. Daniel Sloss; $117,479; $37.75.

11. Justin Moore / Tracy Lawrence; $110,105; $55.23.

12. Tenth Avenue North; $109,536; $28.63.

13. MercyMe; $93,436; $40.57.

14. Randy Rogers Band; $91,022; $45.15.

15. Jason & Spider; $84,138; $30.68.

16. Lee Brice; $80,692; $42.25.

17. Iliza Shlesinger; $68,467; $61.85.

18. Casting Crowns; $64,109; $50.58.

19. Travis Tritt; $62,758; $59.68.

20. Robert Earl Keen; $61,805; $58.09.

  Comments  

Entertainment

Modano ties Smoltz with closing albatross at Edgewood Tahoe

July 10, 2021 9:08 AM

Entertainment

‘Laredo’ actor William Smith dies; played cowboys, brawlers

July 10, 2021 9:08 AM

Entertainment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

July 10, 2021 9:07 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service