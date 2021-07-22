Another big concert is coming to Bank of America Stadium. Here’s what you need to know

The Rolling Stones are coming to Charlotte this September. This 2019 file photo shows, from left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performing in Pasadena, Calif. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

You can’t always get what you want, but if you are a fan of the Rolling Stones, you’ll get what you need. The band announced Thursday morning they are coming to Charlotte this fall.

The Rolling Stones will play Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 30. It’s just the second stop on the band’s rescheduled “No Filter” tour, and will be the first time the group will perform in Charlotte in 16 years.

The rock band had been scheduled to preform in Charlotte last summer, but like so many other events and shows, it got canceled in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now, and all tickets for the concert that was canceled will be honored at the upcoming show, according to the band. For more ticketing information, go to rollingstones.com.

Rolling Stones in Charlotte

The last time the band, which is led by Mick Jagger, played Charlotte was in October 2005.

At the time, the group was in town to perform at the sold-out opening of Spectrum Center, which was known as the former Charlotte Bobcats Arena at the time.

In a statement in a news release announcing the new tour, Jagger said, “I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience.”

Jagger will celebrate his 78th birthday on Monday.

The 13-city tour kicks off Sept. 26 in St. Louis and ends Nov. 20 in Austin, Texas. Fans looking for satisfaction in the Carolinas should know that Charlotte is the only city in North or South Carolina where the Stones will play for this tour.

More big acts returning to Charlotte

The Rolling Stones are just the latest big-name act to announce new dates for Charlotte concerts that had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Last month, Tepper Sports & Entertainment announced that Elton John would be playing at the Panthers stadium on Sept. 18, 2022. Garth Brooks’ concert at the stadium, which had been rescheduled several times, is now set for this fall, Sept. 25.

And Billy Joel’s concert at Bank of America Stadium is now set to go on April 23, 2022.

This is a developing story