The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, narrated by the authors and January LaVoy (Penguin Audio)

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin, narrated by the author and Jeremy Lowell (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. MeatEater’s Campfire Stories: Close Calls by Steven Rinella, narrated by the author and the Contributors (Random House Audio)

5. Chasing Ghislaine by Vicky Ward, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

8. Landslide by Michael Wolff, narrated by Holter Graham (Macmillan Audio)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

Fiction

1. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

2. The Stand-In by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo (Audible Originals)

3. Black Ice by Brad Thor, narrated by Armand Schultz (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

6. False Witness by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (Blackstone Publishing)

7. News of the World by Paulette Jiles, narrated by Grover Gardner (HarperAudio)

8. Lux by Brandon Sanderson and Steven Michael Bohls, performed by MacLeod Andrews (Audible Originals)

9. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance and Ilyana Kadushin (Macmillan Audio)

10. The Martian by Andy Weir, performed by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)