Tattoo artist destigmatizes tic disorder

In 2014, Steven Gabriele Jr. began turning his head.

Not of the tattoo artist’s own will.

He’d turn his head over his left shoulder constantly. Sometimes it would stick there, the uncontrollable movement growing uncomfortable. He noticed his left eye twitching. His shoulder would move constantly, like he was rolling out a kink in the muscle.

He’d rotate his wrist. Wiggle his fingers.

Gabriele, who would open Catharsis Tattoos in Naples five years later, thought maybe it was a brain tumor, but testing showed otherwise. He still had no answers.

It wasn’t until 2018, after he got out of the U.S. Navy, that Gabriele saw a neurologist in Pensacola: It was a tic disorder. He had an answer, but he still hid his disorder from others — including his clients.

“I struggled a really long time with not wanting to let people know about it,” he said. Masking his tics was “really taxing, mentally. Really draining.”

So he decided to stop hiding it from others.

For Gabriele, who still deals with obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression, who gets frustrated when his tics lock him out of a conversation in his own home, it wasn’t worth it.

For Gabriele, who wracked up his share of awards anyway, who feels the urge fade when the needle’s in his hand, punching ink into skin, it wasn’t worth it.

Pretending he didn’t have a tic disorder wasn’t worth it anymore.

“If they judge me based on that, it has no bearing on what I’m doing,” he said.

Tics are “a movement or a sound or a series of movements that a person tends to have in a repetitive way,” said Dr. Irene Malaty, a neurologist and director of University of Florida Health’s Tourette Syndrome Association Center of Excellence.

“They usually experience a discomfort or urge that makes them feel they have to do those movements or sounds,” she said.

There is a spectrum of similar conditions collectively dubbed tic disorders, which also includes Tourette syndrome, according to the Tourette Association of America, a nonprofit that raises awareness and supports research, patients and families.

It’s not necessarily a continuum of severity, it notes, as each disorder may be more or less severe than another.

While prevalence estimates vary wildly for tic disorders due to study methods, the Association notes the conditions are not “rare” by the standards of the U.S. Rare Diseases Act as they occur at significantly higher rates than the 200,000 person threshold.

Tics aren’t always detrimental to a person’s quality of life, Malaty said.

“Some individuals with tic disorders can be high-functioning individuals, and it doesn’t have to be a source of disability, but when it is, it is treatable,” she said. “It’s important to reach out and get help if it’s needed and also to learn to manage them and live the best life they can despite the tics.”

For people with tic disorders, it can be challenging because of the stigma associated with involuntary movement and vocalizations.

“If people aren’t accustomed to it, it can kind of interfere with normal social flow and normal social expectations, and that can be a real challenge for people,” Malaty said.

Gabriele’s wife, Kyleigh Miller, was a big part of that outreach for the artist who described his whole life as a “non-stop tic fest.”

“She helps me to transform, in that sense, to where I no longer care,” Gabriele said.

It can be frustrating for Miller, too, but she tries to support him any way she can.

“I try to remind him that his tics don’t define him,” she wrote in an email. “As far as we know, this is the only life we get and we all have to make the best of it despite everything life throws at us. I don’t ever want him to let them hold him back from doing things he wants to do.”

And, for Gabriele’s credit, he doesn’t.

“There’s never been one day where I feel good or comfortable with what I experience,” he said. “What I do feel good about and positive about is what I’m able to accomplish in spite of those things.”

Those accomplishments include his awards at several InkMasters Tattoo shows, placing third and second place for realistic and portraiture pieces. They include features in Skinart Magazine, Freshly Inked Magazine and Naples Lifestyle Magazine. They include raising his four-year-old daughter, Kaia.

Gabriele knows the feeling of those who minimize his condition even after he had disclosed it.

“I’d tell someone, and the next day, they’d be like ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing that?‘” he said.

It’s why he’d rather not stay quiet. It’s why he won’t abide by the standards of others, from dwelling on their opinions. It’s why he advocates for art as a medium of release, and why he wants to destigmatize his condition and others like it.

Fort Myers’ Jesus Ramirez wasn’t dissuaded from choosing Gabriele as his artist.

“You see his portfolio and he’s perfectly fine,” Ramirez said.

When he’s working on a client, such as Ramirez, the weight is lifted from him, and he experiences peace.

“I can’t accommodate everybody, and I don’t want to,” Gabriele said. “Too many people are living for other people’s opinions or judgments.”