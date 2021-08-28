Alabama native realizes dream of dancing with The Rockettes

JJ Carmichael poses for a photo at Southeast Alabama Dance Company on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in Dothan , Ala. Carmichael will soon be dancing with the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes. (Jay Hare/Dothan Eagle via AP) AP

At 16, JoJo Carmichael dreamed of dancing with the Radio City Rockettes.

Carmichael had just won the Miss Dance of America title in a competition held by Dance Masters of America. Following the 2016 win, Carmichael told the Dothan Eagle she wanted to join the ranks of the famed precision dance company in New York City. She planned to chase her dream straight out of high school, willing to forego college to dance.

The first time Carmichael saw The Rockettes perform, she was hooked on the idea of trying out.

“They looked like they were having so much fun on stage, and they were dancing so much,” Carmichael said. “I was like, ‘Fun and dance — absolutely.’ That has my name written all over it.”

Now 21, Joneisha Carmichael — known as JoJo — will realize her teenage dream in a matter of weeks.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The dancer recently received an offer from The Rockettes following an audition handled by invitation rather than the typical open call.

Known for their high kicks and symmetry, The Rockettes perform shows at Radio City Music Hall from Nov. 5 to Jan. 2 with dancers working six days a week in addition to rehearsal time. Rehearsals begin in September.

Carmichael began dancing when she was 4 years old and her parents — Jonathan and Glendelle Carmichael — enrolled her in Dothan School of Dance. She went on to dance with the Southeast Alabama Dance Company.

Carmichael did audition for The Rockettes following her graduation from Northview High School. But she didn’t make the cut. It was an intense audition process and she was there with hundreds of other dancers. Precision dance, as she learned, was a lot tougher than she ever thought.

“It’s just difficult in a different way because you’re consciously thinking of details for every step; like multiple details for just one step is what it takes to really execute precision dancing,” Carmichael said. “Whereas in jazz and contemporary, it’s more freelance; you have the freedom to interpret things how you wish. Whereas in precision, you have to look this way or it’s wrong.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

So, she went to college instead and is in her last year of a commercial dance degree from Pace University in New York City. One of her Pace professors had been a Rockette and took Carmichael under her wing.

“I really began to train in precision dancing,” Carmichael said.

Carmichael performed in Rockette-inspired shows at school. She attended a summer intensive offered by The Rockettes and a workshop even after the pandemic shut things down. Then, she got her invitation to audition with about 30 other dancers.

She’s actually glad she didn’t make the cut when she was 18. Carmichael said she would not have gone to college if she had made it during that first audition, and she’s grateful for the experience and the community she found at Pace.

“I wouldn’t do a thing to trade that,” Carmichael said. “So, everything happens in God’s timing for sure.”

Ashlie Wells of Dothan School of Dance plans to be at Radio City Music Hall for opening night. Wells danced with The Rockettes for three years and taught younger Rockette dancers for one year before she moved back to Dothan to help run the dance school her mother, Tracy Solomon, started.

It was Wells who took Carmichael to see The Rockettes for the first time.

“Very early on, I knew she had the potential to be a professional dancer, including The Rockettes,” Wells said. “I know that she has what it takes, obviously, to pursue this path. I encouraged it because it’s an unbelievable experience.”