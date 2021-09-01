Bluegrass museum develops new show about musicians

A new television show developed by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in western Kentucky is scheduled to be distributed by a cable channel later this year, officials said.

Each episode of “My Bluegrass Story” is filmed at the Hall of Fame in Owensboro and highlights different musicians who tell their stories and perform songs important to their careers, a statement from the museum said. The show is set to premiere on RFD-TV later this year.

“A nationally distributed television show is part our vision to make the Hall of Fame a premier destination for bluegrass music and to help Owensboro, Kentucky live out its reputation as the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World," said Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Some of the artists who traveled to Owensboro to film the show include Hall of Fame members Del McCoury and Doyle Lawson.