Heading to the Rolling Stones show tonight? Here’s what to know and how to stay safe

Mick Jagger, left, Keith Richards and the Rolling Stones perform during the “No Filter” tour in St. Louis last Sunday. The Stones will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday night. Invision via AP

With the Rolling Stones headlining the first major concert tour at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium since 2014, uptown could be packed Thursday afternoon into early Friday, city officials said.

Here’s what Mick Jagger fans and uptown residents alike need to know about traffic, items concert-goers need to leave at home and other details about Thursday night’s show.

Rolling Stones concert info

Doors to the stadium open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The concert, part of the Stones’ “No Filter” tour, begins at 7:30 p.m. Ghost Hounds, a Pittsburgh-based blues-rock band is the opening act.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tickets: Ticketmaster’s website showed tickets were still available as of Wednesday afternoon. Prices range from $65 to $495. A seating chart is available at Panthers.com/stadium.

Keep these items at home

Per stadium policy, as listed on Panthers.com, these items are prohibited:

▪ Purses larger than a clutch bag.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Briefcases, luggage, backpacks, bum bags, cinch bags and computer bags, camera bags and any bag larger than the permissible size.

▪ Coolers, weapons, alcohol, glass, cans, studded jewelry.

The only bags permitted are clear tote bags up to 12’ by 6” by 12”; 1-gallon resealable clear plastic storage bags; and small clutch bags with strap not exceeding 4.5” by 6.5.”

For a complete list of prohibited items, visit Panthers.com/stadium.

Getting around uptown and safety tips

Keep your car at home

▪ Walk, bike or use a ride-sharing service or public transportation. CATS requires bus and train riders to wear face masks.

▪ Ride-share drop off and pickup for the concert will be at 3rd and Church streets near Romare Bearden Park.

The city also posted an uptown travel safety guide on its website:

If you’re walking

▪ Wear bright clothing at night.

▪ Walk facing traffic.

▪ Remove headphones and remain alert.

▪ Cross safely when exiting the bus.

▪ Watch for turning vehicles.

▪ Stay especially alert “in parking lots and around train and light rail tracks.”

If you’re bicycling

▪ Wear bright clothing at night.

▪ Wear a helmet.

▪ Ride with traffic.

▪ Obey all traffic signals and signs.

▪ Use hand signals.

▪ Look before entering traffic and changing lanes.

If you drive

▪ Make sure vehicle lights are on at night.

▪ Yield to pedestrians.

▪ Look for pedestrians and cyclists when turning.

▪ Obey all traffic signals and signs.

▪ Use turning signals.

COVID-19

Ticket-holders who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks should stay home, stadium officials said.

So should those who’ve experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the past two days or were exposed to someone who tested positive for the disease in the past two weeks, according to the stadium’s 2021 ticketing terms and conditions.

That’s unless the ticket-holder was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 more than two weeks ago and up to six months before the concert.

Ticket-holders should stay home if, within the past two weeks, they traveled to a state or international territory under travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

Receive traffic alerts

▪ Sign up for Charlotte Department of Transportation Getting Around email alerts at PublicInput.com. Register on the site for daily street closure and weekly street use and event notices.

▪ Register for Charlotte Area Transportation System notices at CATS Rider Alerts.

▪ Find details about parking and ride sharing near the stadium at Panthers.com/stadium.