Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Aries
You're in a very pragmatic and grounded frame of mind today and you'll take any problems in your stride rather than get into a total flap about them. As a result, you may attract someone who needs a shoulder to cry on or who wants to ask your advice. They've chosen well because, in your current mood, you're wise and rational.
Lucky Number286
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Cast an eye around your home or workplace, to see if anything needs fixing or replacing. You're in a practical and sensible mood, so if you go shopping you won't be interested in wasting your time or money on fripperies or extravagances. At some point you may be asked to help a relative or colleague who's struggling with a problem, and you'll do your best to lend a hand.
Lucky Number451
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Take the time to have a sensible, sober and practical conversation with loved ones today. You might have to put someone's mind at rest because they're worried about something, or they could ask you to make some enquiries on their behalf. You're full of common sense right now and you'll convey your message with admirable efficiency and accuracy.
Lucky Number922
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
This is a great day to do some household shopping, whether that means having a trip around the supermarket so you can stock up on the basics or having a more exciting time by looking for new furniture or fittings. If you're currently in the throes of improving your home or doing some DIY, devote part of today to checking that you have everything you need.
Lucky Number214
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
You're in a very practical and organized mood today, and you won't want to waste any time or effort. It will help to plan your day in advance so you can be at your most efficient and you don't run the risk of having to do anything twice or in the wrong order. If you're taking part in a conversation or discussion, yours will be the voice of reason.
Lucky Number597
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
This is a brilliant day for taking stock of your current financial situation, so you can do something about it if necessary. You might decide to put aside more money each month in savings, or to pay off some bills before you forget all about them. If you need to economize at the moment, this is the perfect opportunity to work out how you can do this. You'll be tough on yourself without being unrealistic.
Lucky Number319
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Friends are important to you today. One of them might give you some valuable information or they could provide the moral support you need at the moment. It's also a good day for thinking about your future plans and for working out how they're progressing. Do you need to make any adjustments or is everything ticking over nicely?
Lucky Number163
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
You're happiest if you can be left to your own devices today, and allowed to work at your own pace and in your own time. You don't want to be hurried and you don't want a lot of people breathing down your neck either. You're in a very disciplined mood, so it's great for getting on with dreary but essential chores or tackling some complicated paperwork.
Lucky Number086
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Serious conversations appeal today. You aren't interested in chatting about trivia. For instance, given the choice between discussing the latest news headlines and what happened in last night's soap, you'll go for the headlines every time. It's a marvellous day for any sort of study or research, especially if you can work by yourself.
Lucky Number619
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
This is a great day for working in partnership with someone, provided that they know what they're doing and you don't have to cover for them. This teamwork will go very well, and you'll manage to achieve a lot. At some point today you should also go through your finances and make sure that you've paid any outstanding bills and credit card statements.
Lucky Number096
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
You have some important things to say today, so don't be shy about speaking up. Choose someone who has the intelligence and the sensitivity to be able to listen carefully to what you're saying and to respond in a worthwhile way. If you're making travel plans at the moment, this is a good day for checking that everything is going well.
Lucky Number338
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
It's a day when hard work pays off, not only by filling you with a strong sense of satisfaction but also by achieving a lot. You're in a methodical and practical frame of mind today, so put it to good use whenever possible. Don't waste time or effort, but make sure you do things to the best of your abilities.
