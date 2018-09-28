Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, September 28, 2018

September 28, 2018 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

It's the perfect day for your social life, so throw yourself into it, Aries! Chat to someone during your coffee break, arrange to meet a friend for lunch, or drop in on a neighbor to see how they are. If you're thinking of throwing a party, the prospect will be even more tempting now, so how about an invitation list?

Lucky Number

796

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Taureans are renowned for their charm and you're a shining example of that today. Any sort of social event will go swimmingly, because you'll hit it off with everyone you meet. This is also a terrific day for patching up a quarrel or a slight unpleasantness with a neighbor or close relative, or simply for keeping the atmosphere sweet between you.

Lucky Number

767

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Enjoyment comes very high on your list of the day's priorities, and you won't really want to settle for anything less. If you don't have any social plans, try to arrange something at the last minute because it's exactly what you're in the mood for. A loved one makes your day, perhaps when they tell you something that makes you feel all warm inside.

Lucky Number

426

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Home is where your heart is today, so surround yourself with comfortable and comforting objects and people whenever you get the chance. You'll be particularly happy when you're with special members of the family. If you've been thinking about moving house, this is a good day to review your options and to check that your budget is still realistic.

Lucky Number

649

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

Enjoy your social life today, especially if it involves mixing with people you see on a regular basis. You'll have a cheerful word for everyone, whether they're your bosom buddies or you secretly can't stand the sight of them. If you have some spare time now you'll enjoy relaxing with a good book or the latest edition of your favourite magazine.

Lucky Number

801

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're spending a lot of time thinking about your values at the moment, and this is another day when they're uppermost in your mind. Maybe you need to consider whether you're paying enough attention to your priorities in life or whether they take a back seat to more mundane considerations. Or perhaps you're wondering how to make your money stretch further, like a piece of elastic.

Lucky Number

652

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

Make the most of your social life by getting together with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you. You'll have a great time together, whether you're doing something special or simply meeting for a drink. It's also a good day for immersing yourself in a favourite hobby or leisure activity because you'll find it very relaxing.

Lucky Number

725

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It's a day for enjoying your own company whenever you get the chance. It's not that you're feeling antisocial so much as that you simply need some time to yourself, so you can think things through at your own pace. If you're busy at work you'll definitely appreciate being left alone so you can have some peace and quiet. You won't welcome many distractions right now.

Lucky Number

494

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Enjoy your social life by getting together with some good friends and having fun. You'll really enjoy going out on the town, whether you're having a swift drink or making a night of it. If you're attending some sort of group gathering you'll love finding people who are kindred spirits.

Lucky Number

908

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's another day when you're feeling cheerful and it's easy to get on well with the other people in your life. You'll enjoy a special rapport with older friends and relatives, as well as intimate partners or people with whom you share money or other resources. It's a good opportunity to talk about any potentially difficult topics, because they're less likely to cause ructions at the moment.

Lucky Number

469

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your relationships are very enjoyable today, because it's easy to get on well with other people. And you won't care if you're with people who come from a different background to you or whose skin is another color, because such things won't matter to you. Instead, you're only concerned with whether you like someone and whether you're on the same wavelength. Nothing else is important at the moment.

Lucky Number

625

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Get to grips with your workload today. You'll get lots of chores out of the way, even if they aren't very exciting, because you want the satisfaction of knowing you've done the job properly. If you're working with colleagues you'll want to be a useful part of the team and to know that you've made a valuable contribution.

Lucky Number

444

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

