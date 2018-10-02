Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Aries
Your public life may be at odds with your private concerns today and you should keep your worries to yourself. It seems people want to know all about you and will broadcast any information given to them. Avoid telling your co-workers or neighbors about your family affairs unless you want to be the subject of the day.
Lucky Number341
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
The Moon moves through emotional Cancer and your third house of communications, urging you to open up. Expressing personal feeling does not always come easy to the Bull, who would often prefer to remain silent. Listening to music can help you loosen up and express your views. You may even find that a song says exactly what it is that you can't say yourself.
Lucky Number429
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
Take stock of your resources and see to the maintenance of your possessions as the Moon encourages good stewardship during this time frame. The better care you take of what you have, the longer they will last. Some Twins may need to apply this idea to their closest relationships as well! It's important not to take anyone or anything for granted.
Lucky Number770
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
The emotive Moon and assertive Mars combine well today, making this a good time to express yourself. Let those who are closest to you know what you are thinking and feeling... believe it or not, they are truly interested. You will find that just talking about things helps you to find solutions to your most pressing problems.
Lucky Number269
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
You may feel as though this is the dark before the dawn, but don't worry. The mysterious Moon is moving through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend more time alone. This may not be the best night to socialize, even if you are invited. Instead, seek out gentle people and quiet places and take your time.
Lucky Number113
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Team work is favoured as the Moon continues to move through your eleventh house of group goals and ideals; be sure to listen to what everyone has to say about a community project. You will find that many ideas have merit, so take the time to think over all the potentials. It may be time to lend a sympathetic ear to a friend in need... remember, sometimes just listening is all that is necessary.
Lucky Number104
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
The pressure on you to perform is high today, whether you are a CEO or a volunteer in your community. You should be able to charm everyone despite the tension. However, do guard against drinking too much alcohol when mixing business with pleasure. It will be too easy to let down your guard and say the wrong things if you are not careful.
Lucky Number190
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Enjoy a cultural exchange with friends today... whether you try a new cuisine or take in a foreign movie, explore the world around you. Trying new things can keep you young and interested in life, so if you have been feeling dull and lifeless, this may be just the medicine you need. Best of all, if you are with friends, you can have a shared adventure!
Lucky Number701
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Healing comes as the Moon moves through your eighth house of intimacy and again, dreams you have in the early morning hours may hold the key. It is so easy to get caught up in the material world and not see the value of a more spiritual approach... if you feel like you are losing your connection to the Infinite, spend time in quiet meditation.
Lucky Number905
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
Both married and single Sea-Goats will enjoy today's romantic vibes as the Mars moves to seduce a vulnerable Venus, urging you to express your feelings of love and affection. This is also a good day to play, so avoid serious work if at all possible. The emphasis continues to be on strengthening close relationships through sharing, so be supportive of your loved ones today.
Lucky Number400
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
The Moon sails through nurturing Cancer and your sixth house of service, helping you to be productive today. Pay attention to quality and detail as you complete your tasks... everything from the food you serve and eat, to the way you file your papers. If you have time, organize your desk for better efficiency.
Lucky Number840
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
A romantic interlude is definitely in the stars, as the tender Moon moves through your fifth house of romance and creativity. Let yourself enjoy a playful mood, saving serious matters for another day. Spend time with the children in your life and be sure to get in touch with the child inside. Artistic endeavors can benefit from this transit, so let your ideas flow.
