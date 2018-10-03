Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Aries
It may be Tool Time at your house today and the desire to make home improvements could be overwhelming. Slow down so you don't hurt yourself as there is always the possibility of a minor accident. Some of you may have an unrelenting urge to remake a loved one; this presents risks as well, so think about any constructive criticism you want to offer. Singles should get out and about tonight, as the party vibes are raging!
Lucky Number352
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
The Moon continues through Cancer, helping you to feel more neighborly. If the weather allows, take a walk in your neighborhood. Do you know the names of your nearest neighbors? Our modern society has forgotten the importance of community. Even if you don't care to socialize with those in your vicinity, it's important to know who they are. Stay home tonight and spend time with family.
Lucky Number507
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
This is a good time to manage your resources. You have a busy weekend coming up, so the more you can do today, the better! You may have some ideas for a home-based business or ways to earn extra money but research your ideas carefully to guard against mistakes. Later tonight, you might want to make some phone calls or catch up on email when the Moon enters Leo.
Lucky Number562
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
The Lunar Orb moves through Cancer all day, increasing your sensitivity and increasing your personal magnetism. Your second house of personal finances and values wakes up tonight, making some Crabs more mindful of their budgets. This is fine, as Cancer natives are often very resourceful and careful shopping may yield some great bargains. Keep your eyes open for a good deal!
Lucky Number114
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Many Leos will want to sleep late this morning, but few have the luxury to do so. Don't worry, you can get through the day in slow motion... no one else is likely to notice if you are only half-awake. You may have to pretend to be busy if you boss or other authority walks by, so try to be aware of his or her comings and goings. You'll be in demand tonight, once the Moon moves into your sign.
Lucky Number993
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
It's a day of fun and friendly banter, where you can make the most of excellent opportunities, particularly through a partner or loved one. But once the moody Moon enters Leo tonight, you may not feel like being with other people over the weekend, so don't force yourself to socialize. Do the things that make you feel best about yourself. Go deep and remember happiness.
Lucky Number702
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
After a demanding day in the public eye, the changing Moon glides into your eleventh house of friendships, making the evening great for spending time with your pals. You don't need to spend a lot of money to have a good time - tea and sympathy will do the trick. Surround yourself with people who lift your spirits and enjoy the company of loved ones.
Lucky Number093
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Fortunate aspects add strength to the Scorpion, as Jupiter, Venus and Uranus are blessed. The Cancerian Moon is always good for Scorp, and may bring excellent developments as a stunning stranger spies you and seeks to storm your battlements. Stumbles into your web, perhaps? Go with your intuition and follow your desire, for Mars is favoured as the night draws on.
Lucky Number274
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
You may want to go deeper as the Moon continues to activate your eighth house of sex, power and intimacy. Superficial explanations won't satisfy as you seek to understand the underlying meaning in your life and your experiences. Find a quiet place to meditate and connect with that still, small voice inside. Do it early, as tonight is party night in the wee hours, so then you can check out the late-night club scene.
Lucky Number707
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Be aware of the needs of others as the Moon passes through Cancer. This evening is good for spending time and connecting with those important people in your life, so be open to love. If you are willing to bare your soul, you will find that greater intimacy follows. Don't be afraid to go deep!
Lucky Number200
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
The Moon in Cancer and your sixth house of service is helping your productivity today. Pay attention to quality and detail as you complete your tasks... everything from the food you serve and eat to the way you file your papers should be noted. If you have time, organize your desk for greater efficiency. Spend tonight with your partner or spouse, as the Moon declares that it's a great night for getting together.
Lucky Number910
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Today could be a good fortune day for you as the Sun joins Venus and Jupiter blends well with the Moon... you might just be reaping some of that good karma you've been so carefully sowing! Even if it doesn't pay off in cold, hard cash, you'll know that your efforts have been noticed. You are one of the most selfless and generous givers of the zodiac, and it's finally starting to pay off.
