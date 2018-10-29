Horoscopes for Monday, October 29, 2018

Aries
The Moon travels through Cancer and your fourth house of home and family today, urging you to stay close to home. If you can work from home you'll feel much better, so consider taking at least part of the day off. Tonight is perfect for bonding with those you live with. Forget dressing up and going out; instead, make some popcorn and gather your loved ones together.
Lucky Number312
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Be as practical as possible as your finances fluctuate; you don't want to count your eggs before they hatch but in an unpredictable economy, you don't want to be too conservative, either. This may be a good time to buy stock in something you've always wanted, especially if the prices have come down. You could be worth a fortune in the future!
Lucky Number666
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
The Twins often have surprisingly conservative values, and you are reminded of this as the Moon moves through Cancer and your second house of personal finances and values. You may be tempted to spend money on family during this time frame, so why not do some holiday shopping this evening? It is always good to get started early.
Lucky Number326
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The Moon enters Cancer and your first house of personality, giving you a burst of energy. You're feeling good and it shows: people will be drawn to you like a magnet. After work activities may be fun for you, so don't rule out an impromptu gathering. Those with children might consider renting a fun movie and ordering pizza so you can sit back and spend time with them tonight.
Lucky Number432
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Although a light and friendly mood lifts your spirit for most of the day, the Moon will enter Cancer and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude as the day ends. You'll need to slow down and pace yourself carefully over the next two days, conserving your energy. Turn in early tonight so you will be sure to get enough sleep. You'll need it, as with Mars moving into your house of romance, the chase will be hotting up in weeks ahead.
Lucky Number606
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
You'll need to sustain your efforts, but a drive for a new beginning is in the wind. You'll feel some relief with the Moon in Cancer and your eleventh house of friends and associates. You'll enjoy touching base with your pals, so give them a call or meet one in a chat room and catch up on all the news. This is a fine time for socializing, so make plans.
Lucky Number858
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
You're in the public eye as the Moon transits your tenth house of career and status, making you more visible today. Women in the workplace could help make, or break you so be sure to play according to the Golden Rule. The more respect and consideration you show others, the more likely you are to be shown respect and consideration in return.
Lucky Number306
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
The Moon in Cancer and your ninth house of travel and adventure is putting you in the mood for a little fun. Get together with like-minded friends and blow off a little steam this evening. Find something fresh and interesting to break up the routine.
Lucky Number495
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
The Moon is in Cancer and your eighth house of sex, money, and power today. Those of you in committed relationships will enjoy spending an intimate evening alone; get a baby-sitter and make reservations at your favourite restaurant to encourage intimacy. Singles can take advantage of the energy by going out and being seen -- you'll have a mysterious edge tonight.
Lucky Number335
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
Get a positive start today by stretching for thirty minutes in the morning and you will find the increased blood circulation improves your ability to concentrate. If you have a junk food habit, trade your twinkies in for fresh fruits and your chips in for carrot sticks. The healthier you are inside, the better you will look on the outside.
Lucky Number852
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
You may begin the day feeling carefree, but end up being disappointed in the reality. The Moon moves through Cancer and your sixth house of health and service to others, placing emphasis on chores, responsibilities, and habits. Spend the evening hours relieving stress by going for a long walk or enjoying a warm bath. Avoid eating fatty, greasy foods this evening to ensure a good night's sleep.
Lucky Number482
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
The Moon, Mercury and Jupiter combine to increase your psychic strengths today. Don't be surprised if you just seem to know certain things suddenly! You may be a little nervous and high strung, but you can harness it safely if you surround yourself with loving people. Avoid stressful situations and stick to peaceful places.
