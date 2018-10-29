Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, October 29, 2018

October 29, 2018 05:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon travels through Cancer and your fourth house of home and family today, urging you to stay close to home. If you can work from home you'll feel much better, so consider taking at least part of the day off. Tonight is perfect for bonding with those you live with. Forget dressing up and going out; instead, make some popcorn and gather your loved ones together.

Lucky Number

312

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Be as practical as possible as your finances fluctuate; you don't want to count your eggs before they hatch but in an unpredictable economy, you don't want to be too conservative, either. This may be a good time to buy stock in something you've always wanted, especially if the prices have come down. You could be worth a fortune in the future!

Lucky Number

666

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Twins often have surprisingly conservative values, and you are reminded of this as the Moon moves through Cancer and your second house of personal finances and values. You may be tempted to spend money on family during this time frame, so why not do some holiday shopping this evening? It is always good to get started early.

Lucky Number

326

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Moon enters Cancer and your first house of personality, giving you a burst of energy. You're feeling good and it shows: people will be drawn to you like a magnet. After work activities may be fun for you, so don't rule out an impromptu gathering. Those with children might consider renting a fun movie and ordering pizza so you can sit back and spend time with them tonight.

Lucky Number

432

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

Although a light and friendly mood lifts your spirit for most of the day, the Moon will enter Cancer and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude as the day ends. You'll need to slow down and pace yourself carefully over the next two days, conserving your energy. Turn in early tonight so you will be sure to get enough sleep. You'll need it, as with Mars moving into your house of romance, the chase will be hotting up in weeks ahead.

Lucky Number

606

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You'll need to sustain your efforts, but a drive for a new beginning is in the wind. You'll feel some relief with the Moon in Cancer and your eleventh house of friends and associates. You'll enjoy touching base with your pals, so give them a call or meet one in a chat room and catch up on all the news. This is a fine time for socializing, so make plans.

Lucky Number

858

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're in the public eye as the Moon transits your tenth house of career and status, making you more visible today. Women in the workplace could help make, or break you so be sure to play according to the Golden Rule. The more respect and consideration you show others, the more likely you are to be shown respect and consideration in return.

Lucky Number

306

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon in Cancer and your ninth house of travel and adventure is putting you in the mood for a little fun. Get together with like-minded friends and blow off a little steam this evening. Find something fresh and interesting to break up the routine.

Lucky Number

495

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The Moon is in Cancer and your eighth house of sex, money, and power today. Those of you in committed relationships will enjoy spending an intimate evening alone; get a baby-sitter and make reservations at your favourite restaurant to encourage intimacy. Singles can take advantage of the energy by going out and being seen -- you'll have a mysterious edge tonight.

Lucky Number

335

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Get a positive start today by stretching for thirty minutes in the morning and you will find the increased blood circulation improves your ability to concentrate. If you have a junk food habit, trade your twinkies in for fresh fruits and your chips in for carrot sticks. The healthier you are inside, the better you will look on the outside.

Lucky Number

852

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You may begin the day feeling carefree, but end up being disappointed in the reality. The Moon moves through Cancer and your sixth house of health and service to others, placing emphasis on chores, responsibilities, and habits. Spend the evening hours relieving stress by going for a long walk or enjoying a warm bath. Avoid eating fatty, greasy foods this evening to ensure a good night's sleep.

Lucky Number

482

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon, Mercury and Jupiter combine to increase your psychic strengths today. Don't be surprised if you just seem to know certain things suddenly! You may be a little nervous and high strung, but you can harness it safely if you surround yourself with loving people. Avoid stressful situations and stick to peaceful places.

Lucky Number

875

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

