Horoscopes for Sunday, January 6, 2019

Aries
Your life will be much busier than usual today. A New Moon and partial Solar Eclipse in your mid-heaven marks changes in profession or with a career connection. This leads to major developments that will see a complete turnaround. A familiar face will pass from the ranks, or you'll be done with with a particular line of responsibility. Higher-ups may pull the plug on a larger situation affecting your individual efforts.
Lucky Number217
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
A partial Solar Eclipse at the New Moon in Capricorn may mark some upset or change with study, overseas connections, or travel arrangements. In-laws or academics may be quarrelsome, and there may be hiccups in communication, but the delays or minor disruptions that will in the end bring unexpected benefit to any tension or confusion. Get out and about. Romantic delights in faraway places are in the air.
Lucky Number897
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
A New Moon and a partial Solar Eclipse in your eighth house could see a major hitch with financial involvements or joint obligations. Make sure your payment schedules are up to date. Prepare for an interruption (or an end) in a fiscal situation, and you may need to allocate funds from lesser priorities. Occult interests may come forward; a break, or a new start, in your sexual and psychological interests is in the air. Be sure your taxes are current.
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
A New Moon in Capricorn brings a partial Solar Eclipse in your house of partners. Prepare for some disruption, or a change of state in personal interactions; a familiar face may be absent, or high emotion will crackle in the air. Plans or arrangements with someone close may not work out, as schedules clash, communications go awry, or unexpected events intervene. Gossip will color events if you let it. Don't take everything you hear as gospel.
Lucky Number722
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
A partial Solar Eclipse comes with today's New Moon in Capricorn. You may need to deal with disruption or delay in your daily routines. A minor health matter may interfere. It's a good time to rid yourself of a poor habit or practice that's insinuated its way into your day. An ending to a regular duty is to be expected, and a shakeup is likely with co-workers and employees. A temporary delay or change in tasks may have run its course.
Lucky Number873
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
It's a New Moon in your creative house, Virgo, and it's a partial Solar Eclipse. You're able to read someone's fortune by the expressions on their face. Your positive attitude makes slow starters wonder what they're missing today. If you want to stay in a good mood, be sure to repay kindness and ignore mean people altogether. Your reality is exactly what you make it on a day like today. The only way you won't get what you want is if you don't believe you'll get it.
Lucky Number420
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Your ideals are defined by the things that you hate right now, with Saturn and Pluto dominating at the partial Solar Eclipse. Try to think of yourself as the sculptor who looks at a block of stone and sees the inner statue begging to be set free. If you want to be able to move ahead without any unnecessary baggage, now is the time to admit a mistake to someone close to you. Family members or housemates should be willing to forgive you.
Lucky Number251
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
A New Moon and a partial Solar Eclipse marks changes to your relationships with siblings, neighbors and teachers. There is a big neighborhood emphasis, so expect some lively interest close to home. Any tension should ease quickly, so harmony will descend if you use your charm. Males in the career zone may be looking back rather than ahead, but problems with financial issues should improve thank heavens.
Lucky Number894
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
A partial Solar Eclipse at the New Moon marks a transformation in your value system, focusing heavily on funds. Capricorn is crowded with cosmic players at the time of the eclipse, so you need to give serious consideration to the role you play in the lives of others, and who is in control of the purse. Keep your eyes open and your wits about you. You may have the good fortune to rid yourself of restriction in one form or another, with mighty Jupiter in your sign for most of the year.
Lucky Number479
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
A partial Solar Eclipse comes at the New Moon, when Capricorn is fully loaded with cosmic players. Your personal magnetism and physical charm are powerfully boosted, and even though the Eclipse marks leaving something behind and starting anew, the social energies are strong. Don't blow your own trumpet to the detriment of those in close relationships with you. Anything connected with computers, communications, writing assignments, mechanical and design projects, education, and training will be subject to disruption. Use your determination!
Lucky Number354
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Don't blow situations out of proportion today, Aquarius. Emotional blackmail under today's New Moon and partial Solar Eclipse in your twelfth house of secret, sorrows and subconscious motivation will only cause more discord. If you let off steam with a physical workout, you'll avoid confrontations. Someone you work with may not see things the same way you do. Stick to your guns.
Lucky Number313
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
A partial Solar Eclipse with the New Moon marks trouble with friends or those you work with, and can lead to a breakup. Give serious consideration to your role in the lives of others, as friend, lover, parent, or business associate. Don't try to manipulate your way out of difficulties, because the eclipse won't let you get away with it; the cosmic spotlight is focused firmly on this zone all year. It really is time for a new beginning, so that you can take advantage of the vibration of the year.
