Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Sunday, May 5, 2019
Aries
You long to spend a little money on yourself today, and what's to stop you? Well, the expense of it, for a start! If you're feeling broke at the moment, maybe you should set yourself a strict budget and not go above it. After all, even a small bar of chocolate can make you feel good. If you do decide to go on a splurge, you may want to keep it a secret for the time being.
Lucky Number816
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
This is the perfect day for taking life easy and enjoying yourself whenever you get the chance. Let's face it, you aren't in the mood for anything that's too strenuous or difficult, so you'll be happy to coast along for a change. If you're meeting a friend, you'll have a great time together, especially if you can fit in a meal at some point. Food will definitely appeal!
Lucky Number216
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
You aren't really in the mood for any hard work, which means it will be a struggle if that's what's expected of you. You'll be happiest if you can work by yourself rather than in the middle of a sea of people, and you'll also appreciate having some attractive or peaceful surroundings. If none of these things is possible, try to have some time to yourself in your spare time.
Lucky Number996
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Ideally, you should have a change of scene at some point today because it will help you to feel good and it will also brighten up your day. Maybe you could visit somewhere you've never been before, especially if you take someone along for company. Once again, friends figure prominently in the day's events and you'll enjoy being sociable.
Lucky Number089
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Find the time to see a friend or relative, especially if they've been going through a bad patch lately. You'll enjoy looking after them and possibly even spoiling them in some way. If you're trying to sort out a financial problem it will pay to be polite and patient, because such tactics will make people much keener to help than if you bang on desks and raise your voice.
Lucky Number726
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
There's a very intense atmosphere between you and a loved one today. With luck, this will help the two of you to connect on a very deep level, making even everyday conversations seem more important than usual. However, there's also a strong chance that this intensity will soon lead to stresses and strains, and a sense that you're walking on egg shells around each other. Maybe one of you is brooding about something from the past but doesn't want to say anything?
Lucky Number641
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
You're known as the soul of diplomacy, Libra, and today you certainly have the knack of being able to keep on the right side of people. If you're working as part of a team you'll manage to fit in well and keep everyone happy, and also to show that you aren't being competitive or overly ambitious. If you're going to a job interview it will go much better than you expected.
Lucky Number436
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
You're in a very good mood today and keen to hit it off with everyone. You ooze charm, consideration and tact, which won't do you any harm at all. If you're getting together with someone you'd like to know better, you'll have a nice, easy time of it. It won't be fireworks, but it will be enjoyable and relaxing. And right now, that's fine as far as you're concerned.
Lucky Number916
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Yesterday was great but it's a different story today. Someone is feeling tense and uptight, making them tough to be around, because they're so easily wound up. Incidents that are frankly old history to everyone else still have the power to get their knickers in a great big twist. Consider their feelings but don't let them bully you into giving them special treatment that they don't really deserve.
Lucky Number713
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
It's another good day for building bridges, especially if things have been rather dicey between you lately. This is also a fantastic day for making your contribution to a discussion or negotiation about something that you consider to be important. You may not want to hog the conversation but what you do say will be valuable.
Lucky Number211
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
This is a great day to sort out practical matters, such as household shopping, paying domestic bills or having a general tidy-up. Get on with the chores now, because you'll feel such a sense of satisfaction at getting them out of the way. If you're at work you'll make a valuable contribution to whatever is going on.
Lucky Number683
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Rush, rush. Getting things done. The pace has slackened since yesterday, so you're now more interested in the quality of your conversations and meetings than in the quantity of them. Even so, you're still feeling vivacious and chatty, which will stand you in excellent stead if you need to charm someone's socks off.
