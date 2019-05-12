Horoscopes for Sunday, May 12, 2019

Aries The changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, making today perfect for organizing your environment. Have you looked in your refrigerator lately? Throw out anything that is past a reasonable expiration date. Consider your eating habits of late: the act of nourishing your body should be sacred. Don't come to the temple with cakes and chips... bring fresh fruits and vegetables to your table! Lucky Number 239 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus The Lunar Orb enters your fifth house of fun and pleasure today, helping your creative juices to flow.The Sun in Taurus will help you shine in social situations, so go ahead and say yes to invitations you receive. Spending time with your children or working on creative project will be rewarding. Those of you hoping for a romantic evening are likely to find love under the stars. Lucky Number 641 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Despite the recent emphasis on public matters, the Moon makes you long for home sweet home today. All the popularity in the world can't make up for being lonely at the end of the day. Many of you are in a state of relationship upheaval as mighty Jupiter stimulates your closest relationships and the way you respond to intimate situations. Connect with your family for support. Lucky Number 600 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer The changing Moon enters your third house of communication, making for a pleasant, if not busy day. Short trips bring much pleasure, so consider taking a day trip with loved ones. You would be surprised at how many interesting places are just an hour or two away from your home. Even if you live in the most remote of areas, there is bound to be a beautiful spot for you to discover. Lucky Number 334 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Leo As the Moon enters practical Virgo and your second house of personal finances, you will be ready to move forward. You may be tempted to splurge on luxuries today, but wait until you have balanced your budget and paid all your bills first. Why not just treat yourself to an affordable indulgence? Lucky Number 494 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You should feel strong and ready to face the world as the luminous Moon glides into your first house of personality. Your relationships are likely to be pleasant as affectionate Venus encourages harmony. Devote as much time as possible to your mate, best friend, or business partner. Love and friendship thrive under these influences. Lucky Number 628 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra The moody Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today, signalling time for a personal retreat. This is a good time to get extra sleep and avoid unnecessary socializing. Recharging your spiritual batteries is important, so do the things that help you regain your balance. A quiet evening at home without the telly or Internet will help you center yourself. Lucky Number 628 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio The changing Moon places the focus on your friendships today and it's one of the best days of the month to enjoy social activities. Those who are single may find love through a group or club you belong to, so be open to meeting new people. Working with others is especially gratifying. Consider getting a few friends together to do something constructive, such as picking up litter in your neighborhood. Lucky Number 832 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation, making Sagittarians more concerned with how the public perceives you. Most Archers I know are refreshingly free of any self-conscious concerns, but you may feel the sting of self-scrutiny now. Just remember that no one notices you quite as much as you do... most people are too worried about themselves to care about how you are doing! Lucky Number 801 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn With the Moon entering Virgo and your ninth house of travel and adventure, it is time to try something new. Even if all you do is order something you haven't tried yet from your favourite restaurant, you need to expand your horizons a bit. Capricorn often takes comfort in the tried- and-true, but there is a part of you that longs for the excitement of change. Lucky Number 535 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius The changing Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money and power, placing the emphasis on your intimate relationships and the things you share with others. Unfortunately, there may be some confusion about who owns what and who owes what. Try not to let money arguments ruin the day. Lucky Number 904 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo