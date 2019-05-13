Horoscopes for Monday, May 13, 2019

Aries With the Moon lighting up your sixth house of health and service, some of you may be ready to go on a health kick. Even the ever-youthful Ram needs to slow down once in a while, so take a good look at your personal health habits. How much sleep are you getting at night? You may think you can get away with four hours or so, but you really need at least six to eight. Lucky Number 524 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus With the Moon activating your fifth house of romance and creativity, you may want to test the pleasure principle to see just how much you can take! If you are the typical Bull, we could be sitting here watching you indulge for a long, long time! As the Moon also harmonizes with Venus, your life-ruler, you will be feeling opulent and sensuous indeed. Bravo! Lucky Number 517 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini If you have been neglecting your parents, home, or family lately, it is time to turn your attention to domestic matters. With the Moon in Virgo and your fourth house, you should be homeward bound. Many of the difficulties you have been experiencing in your love life can be traced to your childhood experiences. I'm not saying you can blame your parents, but perhaps you are so determined not to repeat their mistakes that you won't even leave the starting gate! Lucky Number 450 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer The emotive Moon moves in your third house of communication, urging you to talk about whatever is on your mind. Conversation should be delightful today, so don't be shy. You may find that the pace of life picks up considerably, with more email, snail mail, and telephone calls to handle. You may not be able to respond to everyone. At least the day will go by quickly. Lucky Number 650 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Spend a little time on your personal finances as the Moon activates your second house of money today. Accounting for what you have been making and spending lately will help you make the most of the cosmic influence. Carefully review your resources to determine what you can count on and what will hold you back. Lucky Number 641 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo The Virgo Moon lights up your first house of personality today, helping you to regain your strength. Emotional fortitude returns, giving you the courage to face your challenges with your head held high. Of course, you may be feeling confident enough to administer a little too much constructive criticism, which might not be appreciated. Help others by example rather than lecturing them. Lucky Number 968 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra It is time to shift gears as the Moon slides into your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. This is your lunar low cycle, so take the time to slow down and reflect on the past month's events. Recharge your spiritual batteries and participate in activities that soothe your soul. The next two days are for prayer, meditation, and recuperation. Don't push yourself. Lucky Number 302 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio Today's energy is much more lighthearted as the Moon enters your eleventh house of friendships. Yes, Scorpio, you do have a few good friends, and if you want to keep them, pay attention to them today. Why not treat your most patient and understanding associate to lunch or dinner? It is time to sit back, relax, and think about the good things in life for a change. Lucky Number 173 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius The Moon moves through conscientious Virgo and your tenth house of career and reputation, making you feel more responsible for the daily details. Parents and authority figures may need your attention now, so try to be available. It is important to pay attention to the little things if you want the big picture to look good. Have the heart to serve and your day should go well. Lucky Number 927 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn The Virgo Moon lights your ninth house of travel and adventure, giving you the itch to hit the road. Those of you with families may beg for a few hours off so you can go off on an adventure; if you approach it the right way, you should get the blessing of your loved ones. After all, everyone needs a change of pace once in a while, and today it should be you. Lucky Number 092 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius The Moon lights your eighth house of sex, money and power, turning your thoughts to the meaning of life. Don't be surprised if your dreams take you back to the place of your childhood; you may find the answers to what has been troubling you there. Spend time in meditation and relaxation to help you regain balance in your life. Today's energy can be healing. Lucky Number 235 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra