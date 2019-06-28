Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, June 28, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

Something or someone gets under your skin today, making it difficult for you to get through the day without losing your temper or raising your voice at some point. If you're in charge of other people, whether they're your children or your employees, try not to come across as bossy and dictatorial, even if that's how you're feeling.

Lucky Number

172

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You've been in a very self-contained and private frame of mind during the past couple of weeks but from today you start to emerge from your den. This won't happen overnight but even so you're already feeling a little bit more sociable and outgoing. You might also start making some personal plans, such as arranging to get your hair done or booking up a forthcoming outing.

Lucky Number

810

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Today you embark on a short phase in which you want to retreat from the world, both mentally and emotionally, and have some time to yourself. You'll value your privacy even more than usual, and at times you'll prefer your own company to that of other people. It will help to tell loved ones how you're feeling, in case they think they've done something wrong or you've gone off them.

Lucky Number

334

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Take care because there's a lot of tension in the air today and it's bound to affect you sooner or later. For instance, there could be a difficult atmosphere between you and a certain person that keeps brewing up until it erupts in a bad-tempered outburst. You may also embarrass yourself by losing your cool in front of a lot of people.

Lucky Number

442

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

You've been having fun this month and exploring more of the world but the time has now come for you to switch your focus to your long-term goals and ambitions. This means thinking about what you want to achieve and then doing your best to make it happen. This may involve retraining or brushing up your existing skills, so be prepared to consider such eventualities.

Lucky Number

677

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Over the next couple of weeks you'll enjoy journeys of exploration, whether these are emotional, mental, physical or spiritual. What's important is that you don't limit yourself in any way through fear, although you'll have to abide by common sense and by your budget. You might also lose your heart to someone who comes from a different country or culture.

Lucky Number

958

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

There's a lot of unresolved tension in the air today, which leads to a difficult atmosphere with a certain person. Sadly, it seems that the better you know this person the more likely they are to annoy you today, even if they aren't doing it deliberately. You may also be coping with resentments or other problems that are left over from the past and which need to be released.

Lucky Number

197

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Relationships take on increased importance from today, and during the next few weeks you'll want to make them as enjoyable and harmonious as possible. This might involve devoting more time to them and also listening more to the people in your life. So let them tell you what they think about things, so you gain a greater insight into what makes them tick.

Lucky Number

333

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You need to start thinking about your general health from today, especially if you know there's room for improvement. You also need to consider your current job situation and how you feel about it. If you've been at loggerheads with a colleague recently, now is your chance to start building bridges between you.

Lucky Number

648

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You embark on a creative phase today, during which you'll enjoy expressing yourself through artistic activities. These could be anything from painting to dancing, or perhaps you prefer to watch other people displaying their talents. You'll also enjoy being with children, and might even plan a special outing for some of them.

Lucky Number

235

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

From today you have a powerful hankering for familiar faces and places, and you won't be happy if you stray too far from home. Make the most of this domesticated phase by doing lots of entertaining at home, or arranging a big family get-together. It's also a great opportunity to give your house or garden anything from a mini facelift to a major overhaul.

Lucky Number

141

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Communications come easily to you at the best of times, but you'll be even more adept at them during the next few weeks. There will be occasions when it seems you can't put a foot wrong and you always manage to talk your way out of tricky situations. This will be a marvellous opportunity to get involved in buying and selling, or in any form of negotiation.

Lucky Number

112

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
