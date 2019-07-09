Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Aries
Single or married, you should make tonight date night. With the Moon passing through your seventh house of partnerships, it is time to spend quality time with others! If you are the rare introverted Ram, consider joining the gang at the office for drinks or coffee after work. This is a time for making alliances, so don't sit home alone!
Lucky Number973
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Success can be yours at work today, especially if you work well with your co-workers. The Moon and fortunate Jupiter blend well, so things may turn out better than you expected. Be sure to tend to your health as your sixth house is activated. Eat right and get plenty of rest and exercise so that you may operate at your best.
Lucky Number858
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
Twins may find this is the perfect day as your energy levels match the variety of activity available to you now. With so much to see and do, it may be hard to decide on one activity. Fit as much recreation into the day without having to work to get everything done... fun stops being fun when you feel like you have to do something, or be somewhere, by a certain time. Go with the marvelous flow.
Lucky Number928
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Sweet memories come to the surface . Bringing out old scrapbooks and photo albums will aid you in your walk down memory lane. Many of you will wake up remembering strange and beautiful dreams from the night before. Be sure to write down what you remember in your journal.
Lucky Number861
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
The Moon harmonizes well with the planetary energies, helping you to be popular and friendly today. However, you may find there are some subjects that are upsetting for you to discuss now. However, with your ruler, the life giving Sun, in your twelfth house of secrets, you may feel you have to hide your true thoughts from the world.
Lucky Number252
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
The Moon in favorable aspect to planets in your houses of home and service signal that it is almost time for you to reap the harvest of all your hard work. If you are looking for a new position, it may be just around the corner. Changes are likely in your employment situation... you may even find that self-employment is something that would suit you now.
Lucky Number842
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
The attractive Moon blends well with planetary energies, proving you are one of the most widely appealing signs in the zodiac. People will respond naturally to your pleasing presence, smiling and opening doors for you. If you can spend the day doing something fun with someone you love, this could be the sweetest day of the month.
Lucky Number976
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
The intuitive Moon activates the energies in your twelfth house of secrets, increasing your awareness of psychic connections in your life. This is one of those days when you think of someone you haven't heard from in ages and suddenly the phone rings... and of course the caller is none other than the one who is on your mind! Be open to minor miracles and magic today.
Lucky Number785
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
The couple-minded Libra Moon blends well with the planetary energies, hinting that love may be in the air for the idealistic Archer. This certainly is a good day to spend with your favorite people, even if there is a bit of mental tension between you. If a difference of opinion over shared resources comes up, talk it through with patience and with love.
Lucky Number986
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Hard work pays off as the reflective Moon harmonizes with the planetary forces. You should be seeing results in the form of better health and financial stability if you haven't noticed the improvements already. You can derive a great deal of pleasure and satisfaction from a job well done, so take pride in your accomplishments.
Lucky Number512
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
Despite a potential difficulty with a co-worker or a stress induced headache, the gentle Moon harmonizes well with the planetary forces. Joy can be yours if you are willing to find it in unexpected places. Sure, you have to work hard and tend to your responsibilities, but when a ladybug lands on your arm in the middle of a traffic jam, you must realize that you are blessed!
Lucky Number656
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
You may not know whether to laugh or to cry as the Moon blends well with planetary energies in your house of career but clashes with the Sun in your fifth house of love and children. You may experience both tears of joy and pain within the same hour, so be ready to ride the roller coaster of emotion. Have patience with your children and remember to have a sense of humor in all things.
Comments