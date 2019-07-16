Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

Under a Lunar Eclipse in your mid-heaven, you need to consider all the ins and outs of your career. Some of the conclusions you reached are high on the agenda again and you need to think them through carefully. Be prepared to jettison plans that aren't working out in favor of those that stand a better chance of success.

Lucky Number

492

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, urges you to examine a situation from every angle during the coming fortnight. This may not be as simple or straightforward as you imagine, because you'll soon discover that there are more shades of grey involved than you first thought. Try to avoid getting on your moral high horse because that will be a distraction.

Lucky Number

237

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You need to turn your attention to your finances under a partial Lunar Eclipse during the coming fortnight, especially if you failed to make much impact on this area of your life last month. It's no good hoping that nasty things such as bills and credit card statements will vanish of their own accord, so you need to take action now. Otherwise, things could go from bad to worse.

Lucky Number

237

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, will put plenty of emphasis on your relationships during the coming fortnight. Unfortunately, this won't always be an enjoyable experience because it will stir up residual problems and grievances that have been waiting to see the light of day. You might also realize some uncomfortable truths about one of the people in your life, making you wonder what your next step should be.

Lucky Number

866

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, will have a dramatic impact on your health during the next two weeks. This might be when you decide it's time to stop a bad habit, such as smoking, and to take yourself in hand. You should also spare a thought for your usual routine. If you think it's got stuck in a rut, you need to liven it up a little before you reach screaming pitch.

Lucky Number

854

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A Lunar Eclipse happens at the Full Moon today. It's time to put the finishing touches to a creative project you've been working on recently, and preferably to do so within the next two weeks. However, you may be distracted by a temporary crisis with a special person in your life and will have to devote precious time to sorting it out. Try not to over-react and make it something it isn't.

Lucky Number

991

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, will have a big impact on your domestic life during the next two weeks. For instance, you may realize that you've been neglecting a member of the family recently and you need to make it up to them, or you may have to juggle the demands of home with those of your working life. If you've put your home on the market you might suddenly get a buyer.

Lucky Number

420

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It's a Lunar Eclipse today, so you need to get at the truth during the coming fortnight, especially if someone is obscuring it with a lot of hot air or they're trying to blind you with science. You may have to carry out your own independent research before you feel able to work out what's been going on. You might also have to make a decision about a child's education or their current behavior.

Lucky Number

606

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Today's Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse, telling you to sort out your finances during the next two weeks, especially if you've been overspending and it's time to pull in your horns. Try to do this sooner rather than later, so you can avert a major cash crisis. You may also have to stand up for your priorities, especially in the face of a partner who doesn't seem to think they matter.

Lucky Number

574

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse in your seventh house, shines the spotlight on your personal life, and over the next two weeks it will highlight any flaws that need your attention. For instance, you might realize that you aren't prepared to continue with a particular situation any longer and it's time to put your foot down. Or you may reach the end of a big chapter in your life and get ready to start something new.

Lucky Number

198

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, is telling you to face up to some of your fears. That way, you can start to deal with them. But brushing them under the carpet and pretending they don't exist won't make them go away. If that's been your MO recently then you'll be forced to do something constructive about these fears within the next couple of weeks. Far better to do it voluntarily now than to be forced into it later on when a crisis erupts.

Lucky Number

471

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

During the coming two weeks today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, will affect some of your long-term plans. You might realize that one of them is never going to see the light of day and that you may as well forget all about it and start dreaming about something else. Or perhaps you'll finally achieve something you've been working towards for a long time, leaving you wondering what to aim for next.

Lucky Number

676

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries
